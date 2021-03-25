Cooper Logo

The Cooper Dogettes softball team picked up another big win, this time downing Cumby 14-6 on Tuesday.

Junior Presely Limbaugh would not be denied at the plate for her team, picking up four big hits — including a solo home run blast — to lead the offense, and several players followed suit.

Cumby got on the board first, and had a good night at the plate themselves, but the Dogettes always had an answer.

The two teams traded the lead in the early innings, but Cooper took the lead for good in the fourth with a trio of runs. The first came on Limbaugh’s homer, and the next two came when Heidi Woods singled, scoring Kenzlee Randle and Graci Phipps.

Five more insurance runs came in the next inning, but they ultimately proved to be unnecessary, as the Dogettes’ pitching staff would hold Cumby scoreless for the remainder of the way.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

