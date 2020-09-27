The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team defeated the rival Chisum Lady Mustangs in straight sets Friday — 25-16, 25-22, 25-10 — but the match felt much more tightly contested throughout than the final score indicates.
Neither team served particularly well out of the gate in the first set, with most of the first handful of points coming from errors by both teams. Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg attributed the early sloppy play to nerves and the effect the raucous Mustangs crowd had on the players.
“We weren’t totally focused in early on,” Vanderburg said. “I think we were able to definitely settle down as the match progressed, and the third set was what it needed to be all along.”
Play in the first set was back-and-forth for much of the time, with the team’s trading leads multiple times in the early goings. However, as play went on in the set, the Lady Patriots were slowly but surely able to take control.
The Lady Mustang’s last lead of the set came when they pushed ahead for a 13-12 advantage. Prairiland tied it up on the very next serve, and then took a lead it wouldn’t again relinquish in the set.
The team rattled off five straight points, fueled by strong offense from TJ Folse, to take a 17-13 lead.
A powerful kill by Lady Mustang Chloe Prestridge stopped the bleeding and cut the deficit to three, but Chisum would not get any closer than that, and Prairiland took the set in the ensuing minutes.
No such run came for the Lady Patriots in the second set and Chisum stayed neck and neck with Prairiland throughout, thanks to strong defense by libero Kaci Williams and Kelsea Ball, as well as strong offense by Emmy Williams and Prestridge, the Lady Mustangs pushed Prairiland to its limit.
“Our offense runs through Emmy and Chloe, and they played really good today,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said, “When we were able to set them up right, (Prairiland) didn’t have an answer for them.”
The lead in the second set never got larger than three in either team’s favor. It was the Lady Patriots, however, who had the final push to take the set, and Reese Parris closed things out with an ace.
The third set included none of the intrigue of the first two, and the Lady Patriots were able to assert themselves early on and never looked back.
“I think our mentality was the key today,” Lady Patriots senior TJ Folse said. “We got in a bunch of slumps throughout the match, but we were able to stay mentally tough and come together to get the win.”
Folse played well throughout the entire match but found her stride in the decisive set, and her teammates repeatedly set her up for a number of kills.
Vanderburg attributed the team’s resilience to the leadership of her battle-tested seniors.
“I think having those experienced players helps a lot,” she said. “They’ve been there and for a couple of them, it’s their third or fourth time doing this and they know what it takes to get through a rivalry game.”
Folse finished the match with 11 kills, four digs, two aces and a block. Also for Prairiland, Parris had six kills, six digs, an ace and a block. Ali Sessums had six kills as well to go with a team-high 10 digs. And Kateylnn Cornmesser added a trio of kills.
Chloe Raley finished with 24 assists and Kyndal Yaross had five digs and an ace for Prairiland.
For the Lady Mustangs, Prestridge led the team offensively with 10 kills, three blocks and three digs. Emmy Williams had eight kills, a pair of blocks and an ace. Emma Garner tallied four kills and a pair of blocks. Ball had a team-high 12 assists to go with four digs and an ace. Bell added eight assists and six digs. And Kaci Williams recorded a team-best 10 digs.
