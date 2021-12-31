Honey Grove ISD Logo

Honey Grove ISD

Honey Grove Lady Warrior Prisella Reyna scored 23 andher team beat Cumby 44-39 on Tuesday.

Reyna, who has been scoring the ball exceptionally well lately, continued her hot streak, lighting up the Lady Trojans. Joining her in double figures was Caycee Woodard, who scored 11 points in the game.

The Lady Warriors opened the game by racing out to a 16-9 advantage, which allowed them to weather the storm when Cumby responded by outscoring Honey Grove in the next two quarters.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.