Honey Grove Lady Warrior Prisella Reyna scored 23 andher team beat Cumby 44-39 on Tuesday.
Reyna, who has been scoring the ball exceptionally well lately, continued her hot streak, lighting up the Lady Trojans. Joining her in double figures was Caycee Woodard, who scored 11 points in the game.
The Lady Warriors opened the game by racing out to a 16-9 advantage, which allowed them to weather the storm when Cumby responded by outscoring Honey Grove in the next two quarters.
