Coming off a loss at Gilmer, the North Lamar Pantherettes knew they needed a win against Pleasant Grove. The Lady Hawks won the first matchup with North Lamar earlier in district, so the Pantherettes were hoping to get some revenge. Unfortunately it didn’t work out that way for the team in blue and gold, as North Lamar fell 20–25, 20–25, 20–25.
Hutton Pointer and Lauren Dority displayed stellar defense, combining for 19 blocks at the net. Dority finished with five solo blocks while Pointer had three solo. Erica King added five blocks while Hannah Titlow finished with four. Ashley Trenchard had a couple of blocks and Macy Richardson finished with one as well.
On the attacking side, Trenchard led the way with seven kills. Richardson and King each had four. Noel Rainey finished with three, as did Pointer. Dority added two and Titlow finished with one.
Pointer was a perfect 13 of 13 serves and two aces. Richardson finished 15 of 17 with three aces. Dority six of seven and an ace. Richardson led the team with nine digs. King finished with six. Rainey and Emma Layton each had four. Trenchard, Dority and Titlow each had one. Emma Doyal had 12 assists and five digs. Maleah Holbrook finished with seven assists and two digs. She was also a perfect nine of nine from the service line.
North Lamar will play Paris on Tuesday at home.
