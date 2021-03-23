It was a great day Monday for both the Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers golf teams at the Eddie Clement Memorial Tournament at Paris Golf and Country Club. The Wildcats were the highest-placing at the event, and each team boasted an individual finisher in the top three.
After the full 18 holes, Wildcat Mason Napier and Panther Kameron Scott found themselves in a tie atop the leaderboards, along with Broken Bow golfer Jaxon Jennings. In the one-hole playoff, Napier birdied, which was enough to seal the victory for him. Jennings finished second and Scott finished third out of the dozens of golfers competing at the event.
Napier, Scott and Jennings each shot a 77 on the day. Also shooting well for the Wildcats were Tyler Harvey with a 78, Tate Lewis with an 82, Adam Clement with a 102 and Carson Day with a 106. As a team, Paris shot a 338.
For North Lamar, Hunter Kuhlengel shot a 105, Drew McNeal shot a 128 and Jack Mallory shot a 132.
“It feels awesome,” Napier said of placing first at the tournament. “I played well on the front nine, but honestly didn’t play that well down the stretch. I was able to stay focused and not let it bother me.”
In particular, Napier pointed to the 14th and 15th holes as some that gave him fits.
“I was terrible on them,” he said with a laugh. “I hit it out of bounds twice.”
This makes two straight events where Napier has found himself in a playoff, and for the second time in as many chances he came out on top. Napier said nerves weren’t too much of an issue for him on Monday, in large part because of the playoff he’d won mere days earlier.
“That’s just who he is,” Paris golf coach Randall Lewis said of the junior. “He wasn’t playing his best out there but he rose to the occasion and stepped his game up when it mattered.”
For Scott, the stellar performance is a promising sign, he said.
“I was really consistent today, didn’t hit many bad shots and just kept a positive mindset,” he said. “My mindset going into the playoff was just to stay calm.”
District play begins next week for both local golf teams, and golfers from each school say this event is a sign of good things to come.
“I’m excited for district,” Scott said. “The mindset heading into district is just to keep practicing and working hard.”
“Looking ahead to district, I think things look promising,” Randall Lewis said. “We’re the favorites in our district and I think we can advance out of regionals if we have just one kid pick it up a little.”
