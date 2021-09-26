The last time the North Lamar Panthers won a football game was on homecoming in 2019 against Sanger. It’s been nearly two years since they’ve tasted a victory. That all changed on Friday night, as the Panthers dominated Wills Point for a 32-9 victory.
Wills Point took the opening kickoff and took over seven minutes off the clock. The result was a field goal. That’s when the Panthers took over both offensively and defensively.
The first play from scrimmage for North Lamar was a 24 yard run from their senior quarterback Dawson Dority. That run was a sign of things to come for North Lamar on the night. Two plays later Dority kept the ball again on the quarterback option. This time he found himself in the endzone after a 39-yard run. Just like that, the Panthers were up 6-3.
It was the first of four touchdowns Dority would contribute on the night. Along with another rushing score, the quarterback also threw for two.
“I don’t know what he ate today but he needs to eat it every Friday, because that dude turned into an animal tonight,” head coach Brenton Whitaker said after the game when asked about Dority’s performance. That was really fun to watch. He was out there I mean, just just taking command in the huddle. Making sure everyone is in the right spot.”
After the defense forced a punt on the next Tiger possession, North Lamar struck again. This time it was on a fourth and 16 play from the Tiger 24 yard line. Dority dropped back to pass and rolled out. He threw a strike to Blake Hildreth, who was running a slant at the five yard line. Hildreth caught it and walked into the end zone for the score.
“The offensive line was doing a great job. The receivers were just wide open tonight,” Dority said after the game. “I was really just having fun out there giving the ball to my guys. Everybody executed tonight. Everybody did their parts.”
The Panthers’ defense gave the ball back to North Lamar at midfield thanks to an interception by Cody Stevens. This time, the score came from Dority to Ayden Exum. Once again, the quarterback was able to find a receiver wide open in the middle of the field and Exum made the defense pay.
The Panthers’ only score that didn’t involve Dority came on their next drive. Leading 28-3 in the third quarter, North Lamar took the second half kickoff and marched down the field. It took eight plays and 77 yards but the Panthers once again found the endzone.
This time it was a handoff to Rhett Bestul. Finding a hole in the offensive line, Bestul scampered into the endzone. Bestul also converted the only successful two-point conversion on the night. The Panthers now led 26-3.
The last score of the game was Dority’s fourth touchdown. This time he kept the ball on the quarterback option and ran 16 yards for the score. The senior finished with over 100 yards rushing and over a 100 yards passing on the night. North Lamar finished with over 300 yards of total offense, including 206 yards on the ground.
“I think this is validation for all the kids,” Whitaker said about the victory. “It lets them know what we’ve been preaching. Just keep going. Keep working and its gonna pay off. Now that it has paid off, they’re going to just buy in even more.”
