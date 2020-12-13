The Rivercrest Rebels have faced several good adversaries in a two week period and they defeated ranked teams and built team chemistry along the way. Friday night allowed the Rebs to take their foot off the gas a bit and get some much needed play time for the reserves, as they coasted to an 87-25 win over a struggling 4A Pittsburg Pirates team.
Two truths stand the test of time in the gym: defense wins games and you are only as deep as your bench. Coach Quincy English and his Rebels shot out of the gate and never looked back.
Junior Kamryn English scored his first three-pointer of the night off the tip and the Rebels put the hammer down as they followed that up quickly with buckets from Damian Davidson and Bradyn English to go on a 10-0 run and end the first quarter with an extensive 18-4 lead. Switching between their 1-3-1 and man-to-man defense, Rivercrest kept the Pirates on the ropes as they struggled to get off shots.
Outmaneuvering the Pirates under the goal, Zachariah Lane and Bradyn English snagged rebounds and steals and quickly looked down court to hit their teammates en route to the goal. This led to scores from John Grider, Eli Bivins, and Kirk Killian and resulted in several Pirates in foul trouble. Rivercrest would enter the locker room with a 42-14 lead. Bradyn English finished with eight rebounds and Lane captured seven while they accumulated 8 steals during the night.
The third quarter was all Darrion Ricks as the junior amassed nine points off the boards and free throws.
Kamryn English chalked up a duo of threes and all eight Rebels tallied scores as the Rebs monopolized the clock by nabbing rebounds to extend plays for scores.
Bivins impressed the crowd as he got up for several defensive takeaways and Davidson had a couple of stylish drives to the goal for scores and had five steals during the contest.
Kamryn English led the Rebels with 19 points and Ricks added 18. Bradyn English contributed 11 while Davidson and Grider netted 10 points apiece. Lane, Killian and Bivins joined forces to score 19 combined points.
In the end, blowout games like this serve a purpose. Crucial play time for reserve players and chances to work on new schemes are important as the season continues.
Rivercrest, now 7-0, will face Paul Pewitt on Saturday and CHESS on Tuesday at Sulphur Springs before beginning district play next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.