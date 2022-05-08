The Cooper Dogettes’ sensational season came to an end Friday, as the team fell in the second round of the playoffs to Axtell in a pair of close games.
In each, the Dogettes competed with strong hitting, pitching and defense, but they fell short in each, losing 7-4 in the first game and 6-3 in the second.
In the first game, Axtell jumped out to a quick lead, scoring four runs in the second inning, and then tacking on three more in the fourth.
The Dogettes answered back in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two runs of their own. The first came on an RBI single by Gracie Phipps, scoring teammate Presley Limbaugh. In the next at-bat, a sacrifice fly by Chesney Kinnamon allowed Chani Sonntag to come home.
Cooper put two more runs up on the board in the fifth, as Kenzlee Randle smacked an RBI double to center field, scoring Caylee Conley and Limbaugh, bringing the score to 7-4.
The Dogettes threatened again in the final inning, getting runners on second and third with no outs. They were unable to capitalize on the leadoff single by Conley and double by Limbaugh, though, as the Axtell pitcher induced two strikeouts and a groundout to end the game.
in the second game, Axtell again got out to a fast start, scoring three in the opening inning. They added another run in the third and yet one more in the fourth, answering back after Cooper got on the board in the top of the fourth with a home run by Presley Limbaugh.
In the fifth inning, Limbaugh tripled, driving in teammates Leddy Murray and Heidi Wood. Murray was put in as a pinch runner for Jolee Szafran earlier in the inning, and Heidi Wood, who got on base with a single.
This time, there was no late-game dramatics, as Axtell retired the side in order with an immaculate inning, striking out the Dogettes on nine pitches.
The pair of losses closed the book on a history-making season for the Dogettes, as they blitzed through district play in dominating fashion, averaging better than 13 runs per game in league play.
Head coach Ashleigh Hinshaw was not available for comment by press time.
