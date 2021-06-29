If there’s one thing Joe Williams knows how to do, it’s how to bring the best out of a group of players. Now, he’ll put his coaching acumen to use for the Paris Wildcat baseball team, as he was recently named the program’s newest head coach.
A stellar talent on the baseball diamond coming out of high school, Williams continued his athletic career at Southern Nazarene University, where he again found success as a player.
After wrapping up his playing career, Williams said he spent a few years away from the game before eventually being called back to it.
“I missed it,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s the game I love, and I wanted to get back involved with it, besides just umpiring a few games on the side every now and then.”
To get back into the game, he began coaching in the Kansas Jayhawk League, a summer league that gave teams in Kansas and Oklahoma a taste of what the minor leagues would be like.
“We were travelling a lot, playing in one city after another, so it really gave them a feel for what the minors would be like if they went that route,” Williams said.
After a few years of coaching summer league teams, Williams took his talents to Waskom High School, where the baseball program was in disrepair.
“When I got there, they’d lost more than 60 straight district games, so they’d gone years and years without a district win,” he said. “There were kids there whose older siblings had gone through and graduated and never seen a district win.”
It didn’t take long for Williams and his team to snap the streak, getting a dramatic walk-off win early in his first season on the team.
“That was a lot of fun,” he said. “The guys were all celebrating, because they understood how long it’d been.”
The next year, the team was even better, finishing right around .500 in district play, and each year after that they continued to improve.
“We got to the point where we challenged every team in the district,” he said. “One year, our district was so good that we had three of the four state finalists, and we challenged each of them when we played. We weren’t an easy out by any means anymore.”
Williams’ approach to coaching starts with building relationships with the players and bonding with them, he said.
“Building those relationships is the most rewarding part,” he said. “Yes, I’m the coach and they’re the players — and there is that boundary — but I want to be there to laugh with them and cry with them and all of that.”
On the field, Williams said he puts an emphasis on strong defense and pitching.
As Williams revitalized the program, he said, the culture of baseball changed at Waskom. No longer did they expect to lose when taking the field, even when going up against some of the best teams in the state.
After six years at Waskom, though, Williams felt he’d done all he could for their baseball program, and began looking for a change of scenery. That’s when he found the Paris job, which opened up when former longtime Paris coach Bill Sikes retired after more than two decades leading the team.
“It’s tough to replace a coach that’s been such a great ambassador for Paris ISD and the game of baseball as a whole, like Bill Sikes was,” Paris athletic director Steven Hohenberger said. “But I think Joe Williams is more than up to the task.
“He fits the Paris culture. He eats, sleeps and loves baseball, and I’m confident that he’s the guy to take the reins.”
With a number of talented players returning next year, Williams said he can’t wait to get to work.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun, because I know there’s a lot of good, talented teams in our district, like Pleasant Grove, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau and North Lamar,” he said. “I’m excited for the crowds and the energy at games, and I can’t wait to help build on this great baseball tradition that Paris has.”
