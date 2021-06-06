In 2021, the Wichita State University softball team had what was perhaps the best season in program history, making its second appearance ever in the NCAA Regional Final and compiling a record of 41-13-1. And in the middle of all that success was Paris native and former North Lamar Pantherette Bailee Nickerson, one of the team’s most reliable players and a leader on and off the field in her senior campaign.
When arriving at Wichita State, it didn’t take long for Nickerson to make a positive impact with the Shockers. In her first season with the team, she was named an American Athletic Conference All-Rookie selection, starting a majority of her team’s games in the outfield. She knocked seven home runs in that rookie campaign, one of the highest totals on the team.
In Nickerson’s junior year, it was shaping up to be a special season, both for the team and for her individually, before the Covid-19 pandemic put an untimely end to things. When the season got called off, Nickerson was batting .359 — one of the best batting averages in the conference at the time — and ranked among the best in the conference in RBIs.
Though she and her teammates were disappointed to see one of their years cut short, it lit a fire under them that would be realized during her final season.
“It definitely hurt, but coming back, every one of us had a drive,” Nickerson said. “You could tell in practice that we weren’t taking anything for granted; we were there to win.”
The hard work culminated in a 2021 senior season that was historic for the softball program, as the team posted one of its best records ever while advancing to the Region Finals, before ultimately falling to the top team in the country.
The year wasn’t an easy ride, though, as Nickerson said there were definite bumps in the road.
“Things started out pretty rocky,” she said. “Our fall was iffy. Because of Covid, we didn’t get to know each other as well as we normally would, and you could see that lack of chemistry early in the season in the way we played. But as we got more into the season, we got more comfortable with each other and things started to come together.”
A turning point for the team came in a game against Iowa State, where the Shockers rallied after facing a sizable deficit early in the game.
“That was eye-opening to a lot of the younger girls on the team,” Nickerson said.
The game was not only an important touchstone for the team, but also a game where Nickerson was most pleased with her own level of play, as she saved multiple runs with a marvelous diving catch.
Each year, she improved on the diamond, but she also grew in another way — as her leadership blossomed in the locker room.
“You grow each and every year,” Nickerson said. “You meet new teammates each and every year, and you become a leader and learn from those ahead of you. I learned from the players older than me what it meant to be a good leader and what it meant to be an athlete at Wichita State.”
While she credits much of her maturation into a leader to the older players who came before her, she also points to her coaches as a great source of her growth.
“The coaches are with you through good and bad,” Nickerson said. “A lot of coaches can be intimidating at this level, but ours were never like that, and you always felt like you could go to them to talk about anything.”
And as she grew into a leader on the diamond for the Shockers, countless members of the Lamar County community were with her in spirit every step of the way, watching with pride as Nickerson made a name for herself as Division 1 athlete.
“Sometimes after games, my mom would be like, ‘You don’t even know how many people here were watching,’ and it kind of blew my mind,” Nickerson said with a laugh. “If I struck out in the game or something like that, I’d say, ‘Mom I did so bad,’ and she’d say, ‘They don’t even care, because they’re proud that you’re on the big stage.’
“I love that there are people in Paris who look up to me, and I hope that I’ve been able to show them that they’re capable of anything. You can play at any level you want if you work for it, and I’m so glad I make an impact in Paris for the little girls that play softball or any other sport.”
Looking back on her time in the black and yellow Shockers jersey, Nickerson said she’ll carry the whole experience with her forever. But, she added, it’s the relationships she’s formed more than the accomplishments on the field that mean the most.
“Being a Shocker for these last four years has meant everything to me,” she said. “I’ll always cherish these last four years and it will always be home, just like Paris will always be home.”
