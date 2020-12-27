Heading into the 2020 season, both the Paris Wildcats and Cooper Bulldogs had high hopes. To reach their potential, however, the pair of teams knew they would need to see stellar play from their senior running backs all season long. Luckily for them, that’s just what they got.
Paris Wildcat Zy’kius Jackson and Cooper Bulldog Chase Morales shone all season long, and their teams reaped the benefits. For their exemplary play, the duo have been named 2020 All-RRV co-MVPs.
Jackson headed up the potent Paris offense in dominating fashion, and over the course of the season that saw his Wildcats reach the regional finals for the first time in 32 years, Jackson rushed for 1,141 yards, running the ball into the end zone 13 times and managing to not fumble the ball a single time in the process. He also caught a handful of passes over the season, good for 71 receiving yards.
Jackson was the most dependable running back on a team absolutely loaded with dependable running backs. His speed allows him to leave defenders grasping at air, and his strength allows him to bowl over would-be tacklers.
“My main goal headed into my senior season was just to be better than I was last year and to work together as a team,” he said. “The year before, we got put out in the first round (of the playoffs). I wanted us to go farther than we did that year.”
Looking back on his stellar senior season, Jackson pointed to Paris’ first of two wins over the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars as one of his best performances of the season. He ran for 198 yards in the contest, also scoring two touchdowns to help Paris emerge victorious 28-14.
The game was not only a memorable one for him on an individual level, he said, but was also a monumental win for the team. Upsetting the then-No. 6 Jaguars proved to Jackson and his teammates what they were capable of.
“We knew we could hang with anyone if we play our best, and that kind of proved it,” he said.
For Jackson, this past season didn’t just come to be out of nowhere; it was the culmination of years of dedication, hard work and focused training.
Jackson first began playing football in third grade, as part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lamar County, and he took an instant liking to the game.
“Well, I turned out to be pretty good at it,” he said with a chuckle. “I really liked the physical part of it, getting tackled. That set it apart from other sports.”
After arriving at Paris High, Jackson immediately became determined to be the best running back he could possibly be.
“I was always working to get better,” Jackson said. “It was something I took really seriously.”
Jackson also credits the tutelage of backs coach Tony Grosso as being instrumental in his growth as a coach.
“Being coached by coach Grosso and all the other coaches, learning the fundamentals and all the little tiny things, it’s all really helped me grow as a player over the years.”
Among the areas he’s improved, Jackson pointed to his ability to read and predict defenses.
“One place I’ve definitely gotten better is with my reactions,” Jackson said. “Reading defenses was a big thing for me.”
“Zy’kius has a lot of talent, but the relationship he has with coach Grosso is also huge,” Hohenberger said. “You’ve got to have the talent, obviously, but you’ve also got to have the mentor who will help you grow and hold you accountable, and coach Tony Grosso did that for him.”
That hard work paid off for the star running back before too long. By the time Jackson wrapped up his junior season, he’d established himself as one of the most lethal offensive weapons in the Red River Valley.
Part of what makes Jackson so effective, Hohenberger said, is the running back’s versatility in how he’s able to pick up his yards. Some running backs are able to put their head down and barrel through the middle of the defense to pick up yardage. Others use speed and agility to evade would-be tacklers and pick up big gains along the outside. Jackson is one of the rare offensive powers who can do both.
“He’s more of a power back, but he can play the other way too, and he’s definitely picked up a lot of yards for us running to the outside,” Hohenberger said.
Being one of the most consistent offensive threats in the area, Jackson knew he was viewed as a leader on the team. Rather than making his voice heard too much, the soft-spoken Jackson preferred to lead by example.
“It’s not easy, exactly, because when you know everyone is looking up to you, you’ve got to bring it every day,” Jackson said. “Even through the bad times you’ve got to stay focused, so I just tried to always go out there and get it. It’s important to the younger guys who want to get better and want to practice hard and want to get it.”
Despite the difficulties of being called upon as a leader, Jackson was not only able to meet expectations, but to thrive under them.
“He is absolutely a leader on this team,” Hohenberger said.
Jackson leaves Paris High School as one of the most accomplished football players in the program’s illustrious history. He finished his playing career second in team history in rushing touchdowns, tied for first in total points scored, sixth all-time in rushing yards and first in school history in yards per carry.
“He’s had a great career here,” Hohenberger said. “I’m just so proud of his accomplishments, and I’m so glad he got to be a part of this team that got to the regional finals.”
Chase Morales
Sharing in MVP honors for the 2020 season is Morales. Across the whole of the Red River Valley, perhaps no player better fits the descriptor of “does it all.”
The Bulldogs were perhaps the most dominant team in the Red River Valley over the course of the regular season, blitzing through district play without dropping a single game, and only being remotely tested in one of them.
The team boasted a plethora of talented athletes, but at the helm of both the team’s offense and defense was Morales.
Offensively, Morales finished the year with 959 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns and 973 all purpose yards — all team highs.
As linebacker, he finished the season having racked up 77 tackles — also tops on the team — including six tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Morales possesses elite strength and quickness, and when combined those attributes make him a dangerous weapon on the field.
However, it’s not just his physical attributes that make Morales one of the best football players in the entire Red River Valley.
“You’re not going to find a kid who works harder than Chase or wants it more,” head coach Rod Castorena said.
Heading into the season, Morales shared the goals of his teammates, such as being crowned district champions and winning Cooper’s first playoff game in seven years, but he also had a more basic goal: to simply avoid an injury.
Just two games into district play in his junior season, Morales suffered a shoulder injury and was forced to miss most of the rest of the season. His absence proved to be a difference maker for the Bulldogs’ chances, as they lost the final four games of district competition.
“My mentality heading into this year was to just not get hurt and help our team be a whole lot better than we were last year,” Morales said.
“He’s a difference maker, because he’s really stinking good and he plays so hard,” Castorena said. “I’m glad we were able to get him for a full year this go around, because he’s such a big time player.”
Luckily for Morales and the rest of the Bulldogs, by the time the 2020 season rolled around, his shoulder injury was in the rearview mirror.
“I was just happy to be back,” he said. “There wasn’t any pain by that point.”
Heading into the season, Morales said he was simply happy he’d get to play his senior year, considering the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I was worried that the season would get canceled, so I’m just glad I was able to spend my last year with the team and we were able to play at all,” he said.
Gratitude was the predominant feeling heading into the season, but there was another feeling in the Cooper locker room too: the desire to prove doubters wrong.
Headed into the 2020 season, the prevailing thought amongst talking heads was that the district championship would come down to a battle between the Wolfe City Wolves and the Rivercrest Rebels. Many outlets, such as Dave Campbell’s, picked Cooper to finish as low as fifth in the district standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.