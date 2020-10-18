With two key players sidelined, the Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team certainly had its fair share of challenges heading into Friday’s match against Lone Oak. Fortunately, the team proved itself more than ready to meet the challenges head on, and Chisum won the match in four sets, 22-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-20.
The Lady Mustangs were without their libero and vocal leader Kaci Williams, who was sick, and one of their primary scoring threats in the form of outside hitter Emmy Williams, who had suffered a sprained ankle.
In the first set, it looked like the adjustments needed to play without two of the team’s leaders might be too much. Lone Oak pounced onto an early lead, capitalizing on Chisum errors and miscommunications.
“We were way out of system there in the first,” Chisum middle blocker Chloe Prestridge said after the match. “We kind of started out sluggish and that’s why we lost the first set, but once we started talking and working together better, that’s when it started working.”
For much of the first set, Chisum kept the deficit around six to eight points. Towards the end of the opening set, though, the Lady Mustangs began to turn things around.
After trailing by as many as eight, Chisum narrowed the score to three on an excellently-placed kill into the back corner by Peyton Holland. The comeback attempt in the opening set proved to be too little, too late, unfortunately, as the two teams traded points for the next few rallies, and the Lady Buffaloes were eventually able to put it away.
In the following sets, Chisum looked like a team transformed, having almost entirely done away with the opening-set jitters.
Emma Garner slid into Emmy William’s position and shone, not missing a beat as she became a focal point of the offense.
“That’s Emma for you,” head coach Laura Nickerson said of Garner’s performance. “She doesn’t show a lot of emotion and sometimes it takes a lot to get her to crack a smile, but she’s a phenomenal player. She’s got a lot of hangtime and so much finesse on the ball and she sees the court so well too.”
Her performance was all the more impressive when considering the fact she didn’t exactly have much time to learn the roles associated with the new position.
“I found out about a couple hours ago that I’d be filling in for Emmy, and I definitely had to adjust,” Garner said with a laugh after the match. “Chloe helped a lot. I looked up to Chloe and she helped me adjust to the change.”
The signs of improvement were noticeable from the start of the second set, but for the early goings of the second set, the two teams were gridlocked, trading kills — and the lead — with one another. Lone Oak lost the lead for good on a Kelsea Ball ace that tied the score at 14 points apiece, and then Holland put them ahead with a well-placed kill.
The lead was stretched out thanks to kills by Garner and Zoe England, and then Carly Bell finished the set off with an ace.
Aces were common in the match, as Chisum was extremely dominant from the service line. The team racked up aces, led by Prestridge’s eight.
“My timing was a bit off at the net, which was frustrating,” Prestridge said. “I just decided that if I couldn’t get what I wanted on the front row then I’d have to make up for it with my service game. I wanted to do what I could to help the team.”
Everything came together for Chisum in the third set, in which the Chisum offense scored seemingly at will and the defense held Lone Oak to less than 10 points.
Again, the Lady Mustangs utilized a balanced scoring attack that saw Prestridge, Garner, Holland and England contribute.
In the fourth set, Chisum and Lone Oak came out of the gate in a tight battle reminiscent of the beginning to the second set. After getting the ball back with a 6-8 deficit, Chisum would go on a momentum-swinging run, taking an 11-8 run that they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
Late in the set, Lone Oak began a bit of a comeback attempt, cutting a seven point deficit to three. However, Chisum wouldn’t let them get any closer
than that.
“We decided that we just wanted to have fun and we definitely weren’t going to let them force a fifth set,” Prestridge said of the way they refocused.
Back-to-back points by Prestridge gave Chisum a 21-14 lead, and then kills by Holland and England finished the Lady Buffaloes off for good.
Filling in for Kaci Williams, Brylea Marshall stepped into the demanding libero spot and delivered.
“Brylea is one of those players who can be put anywhere on the court, and you know she’s going to do a good job,” Nickerson said.
For the match, Garner finished with 12 kills. Holland had 10 kills, 10 digs and an ace. Prestridge had eight kills and a team-best eight aces. England had seven kills and an ace.
Ball had 18 assists to go with five aces and seven digs. Bell had 15 assists, eight digs and two aces. And Marshall had 14 digs and three aces.
