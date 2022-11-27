2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

 Down 69-67 after the first 25 seconds of overtime, the Lady Dragons of Paris Junior College went on an 8-0 run for a 75-69 lead with only 40 seconds to play and held on for a 78-71 victory over South Plains College’s Lady Texans on Friday.

Paris’ Nykesha Sanders scored a game-high 25 points for Paris, 18 of it after halftime. Mya Jones added 14, followed by Peyton Overton with 11 and Taryn Gaines with 10. 

