Down 69-67 after the first 25 seconds of overtime, the Lady Dragons of Paris Junior College went on an 8-0 run for a 75-69 lead with only 40 seconds to play and held on for a 78-71 victory over South Plains College’s Lady Texans on Friday.
Paris’ Nykesha Sanders scored a game-high 25 points for Paris, 18 of it after halftime. Mya Jones added 14, followed by Peyton Overton with 11 and Taryn Gaines with 10.
Isabella Jaramillo led SPC’s Lady Texans with 15, followed by Celia Sumbane with 14 and Matilda Soderlind with 13.
There were 11 ties and 11 lead changes in the game.
South Plains led 52-48 going into the fourth quarter and widened the lead to 59-52 after two minutes of the fourth quarter.
Paris scored the next 13 points for a 65-59 lead with 4:55 to play, but the Lady Texans knocked down two 3-pointers in an 8-2 run to tie the game at 67-67 with 1:19 to play.
Neither team scored again in regulation, and the game went to a five-minute overtime.
South Plains scored 25 seconds into OT for a 69-67 lead, but PJC finished the game on a 11-2 run for the win — getting baskets from Jones and Overton, followed by Sanders’ third 3-pointer of the game.
SOUTH PLAINS — Celia Sumbane (1) 5 4-7 14. Dabria Blackwell (2) 0 0-0 0, Matilda Soderlund (5) 5 1-2 13, Vitoria Carvalho 4 0-0 8, Martyna Czescik (11) 1 0-0 3, Daiysha Brown (12) 3 2-2 9, Jennifer Silva 3 3-4 9, Isabella Jaramillo 5 3-4 15. TOTALS: 26 13-19 71. THREE-POINTERS: 6 (Soderlund 2, Jaramillo 2, Czescik 1, Brown 1). FOULS: 17. FOULED OUT: Sumbane.
PARIS — Mikiya House (0) 2 1-1 5, Ziggy Dozier (1) 2 1-2 6, Ra’nae Tumblin (3) 0 0-0 0, Tyrione Sparks (3) 0 1-1 5, Christina Maze (4) 1 2-2 4, Nykesha Sanders (5) 7 8-9 25, Jade Fry (12) 1 0-0 2, Ree Sommers (20) 0 0-0 0, Mya Jones (24) 5 3-5 14, Taryn Gaines (25) 5 0-0 10, Peyton Overton (33) 4 2-2 11. TOTALS: 27 18-23 78. THREE-POINTERS 6 (Sanders 3, Dozier 1, Jones 1, Overton 1). FOULS: 15. FOULED OUT: None.
