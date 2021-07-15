Hundreds of athletes faced off at Baylor University in the Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation’s Region 6 track and field meet. Among them were the members of the Paris Track Club, which fought off stiff competition and ultimately advanced 28 athletes to the upcoming state track meet in Corpus Christi.
The tournament wasn’t easy, head coach Kevin Adkins said, as the team had to contend with sweltering heat and rainfall on the first day of competition.
“Because of the rain, we didn’t even get finished with the first day of the regional meet until 1:30 that morning,” Adkins said. “Then we had to be back up and ready to go again at about 8 a.m. … The kids didn’t complain; the parents didn’t complain. I was a little unhappy but the kids persevered and did everything they were supposed to do.”
The elements weren’t all the club dealt with, though.
“This was a super-regional, with three regions,” Adkins said. “Some of the other teams were from Austin and San Antonio. So we were going up against guys from some really
big cities.
“The level of athletes that we’ve got here in this Northeast Texas area is amazing. With me being back from the city in the Garland area, it’s similar to that. There’s not as many since the pond is smaller here, but at the same time, we’ve got some great kids. And not just at Paris ISD; we’ve got kids who compete at a high level at North Lamar, Chisum, Cooper, Prairiland, Honey Grove and Sulphur Springs.”
Among the Paris Track Club members advancing to the state meet are the members of the 8U boys 4x100 meter relay and the 16U girls 4x400 meter relay. The girls finished atop the podium with first place, and the boys finished their race in third.
“I’m so proud of those 8U boys,” Adkins said. “They’re so little, and they were a bit nervous because this was the most people they’d ever competed in front of. One of them was in tears before the race because he was so nervous. But they overcame that and did great.”
The girls relay team — comprised of Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt, Randee Maull and Jasmine Franklin — was able to secure the gold medal despite not running together for very long, Adkins said.
“Those 16U girls wanted to put together a relay team and so we put one together at the last minute,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of
them too.”
Advancing to the state meet are Olivia Gonzalez, Anna Grace Blassingame, Sara Dorantes, Holt, Franklin, Cashion, Maull, Noah Jenkins, Armani Woods, Man Man Jenkins, Damitren Hicks, Dre Patt, Malik Johnson, Dallas Ladd, Adrian Gill, Keilond Wright, Hunter Vaughm, Royal West, Deon Morris, James Carlton, Austin Young, Pablo Melguizo, Tyre Tucker, Jermaine Cleveland, and the 8U relay squad of Kasen Hill, Major Davis, Jeremy Cooper and Tarsay Walters.
Those athletes, and more from all across Texas, will compete at the state meet in Corpus Christi from July 29 to Aug. 1.
