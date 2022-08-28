The Chisum Lady Mustangs dropped the opening set in their Friday volleyball game against Leonard. They rebounded in a big way, though, easily claiming the next three sets to win 18-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-17.
“We started off very out of sync and rhythm,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said of the opening set. “We never got anything going.”
In the later sets, Chisum began running its offense more effectively, and passes to the pins became much crisper.
Peyton Holland had a stellar game for Chisum, finishing with 15 kills, six aces, a block and 21 digs. Emma Garner added nine kills, a trio of aces, six blocks and 10 digs.
Setter Carly Bell did a little bit of everything for the Lady Mustangs, finishing with 20 assists, seven kills, three aces, a pair of blocks and 13 digs.
Newcomer Hope Ensor had a strong outing, recording six kills. Brylea Marshall had four kills and nine digs. And Brooklyn Atnip stuffed the stat sheet as well, compiling 17 assists, a trio of kills, 11 digs and an ace.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
