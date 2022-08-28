Vball-5 copy.jpg

Chisum setter Carly Bell digs the ball in her team’s four-set victory over Leonard on Friday.

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

The Chisum Lady Mustangs dropped the opening set in their Friday volleyball game against Leonard. They rebounded in a big way, though, easily claiming the next three sets to win 18-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-17.

“We started off very out of sync and rhythm,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said of the opening set. “We never got anything going.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

