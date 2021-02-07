Over the past several years, the North Lamar Pantherettes have boasted one of the top softball teams in the state of Texas. That shouldn’t be expected to change for the team in blue and gold in 2021, but the team isn’t letting expectations distract them.
“We don’t focus on any of that stuff,” North Lamar coach Ashley Endsley said of outside expectations. “We just focus on what we’re doing day-to-day. If we’re practicing, we’re just focused on accomplishing whatever our goal is for that practice. And with our game, we’ll sit down and look at the team goals we want to accomplish.
“We’re not really concerned about rankings or anything like that; we just want to make sure we’re accomplishing what we need to day-by-day and game-by-game.”
Endsley also pointed to a culture of accountability — both in the classroom and on the softball field — that has helped her team thrive in all manner of in-game situations.
That measured approach has served the Pantherettes incredibly well in recent years, as the team has racked up wins at an astonishing rate.
But though the Pantherettes aren’t paying much mind to those expectations, they are there, as the team enters the season as the sixth-ranked softball team in the state. When last season was cut short prematurely, North Lamar was riding high as the sixth-ranked team in the entire country and second-best team in Texas.
“It definitely makes you value this season a lot more,” North Lamar senior pitcher Karsyn Iltis said. “Because you know this season could end at any time.”
The Pantherettes are a complete team that should perform at a high level through all facets of the game.
On the mound, Iltis and fellow senior Jaycie Hall are two of the top pitchers in the Red River Valley, and should continue to give opposing batters fits.
And offensively, North Lamar also possesses some of the top bats in the area, with players like Hall, Noel Rainey, Sloane Hill and others capable of putting a lot of runs on the scoreboard in a hurry.
The Pantherettes have some of the biggest shoes to fill in the area, after former standout shortstop Ashlyn Reavis graduated last year. Reavis was a dynamic defensive presence in the infield with an equally explosive bat. Endsley said the Pantherettes will likely shuffle some players around in the infield this year, but the team’s corps in the outfield will remain unchanged.
“Those definitely are some big shoes to fill, but we’ve got a lot of players ready to step up,” she said.
Last year, Reavis was the team’s lone senior, but this year’s squad is positively senior-laden.
“I’m excited about this group,” Endsley said enthusiastically. “I’ve been with them now all four years and it’s helped them know what I’m expecting, and it’s shown already with the couple of weeks we’ve had of practice.”
