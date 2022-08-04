For the Clarksville Special Olympics organization, the finale of the 2021-22 season in Special Olympics sports arrived this past Saturday, when the local team held its annual awards celebration at The Hub Community Center in Clarksville. A strong gathering of athletes, partners, coaches, volunteers, family members, as well as the Center’s staff ,and some board members were on hand for the occasion.
For the first time, The Hub Community Center sponsored the celebration by providing the facility, as well as food, and prizes for the occasion. Sponsors were also in place to assist with various phases of the celebration.
Center Director Catana Yarnell and Rob Reed presented an idea several months ago to Clarksville Special Olympics head coach Bruce Williams and Head of Delegation Beverly Nelson to help make the community more aware of what is taking place with the special needs population, and to come together with the organization periodically in order to fellowship, and to allow the group to get out into the community to share their story, and to join in some fun activities.
“The Hub Center staff laid out the red carpet for us at the awards celebration. We had good food and games, and the kids really enjoyed it,” explained volunteer Mina Edwards. “I like it when the community pulls together for our children.”
The meal for the occasion featured grilled hamburgers, chips, cookies, and beverages. Athletes were then allowed to participate in bingo games and earn some great prizes during the evening. Bags were also presented to delegation members, which housed items that can be taken for use during Special Olympics competitions.
“The day turned out great. We really appreciate what The Hub Community Center was able to do in order to help make this celebration such a great success. Our entire delegation is very thankful, and our athletes are excited that we will be returning to the facility later this year for more fun activities,” Williams said.
The highlight of the evening was the awards presentation ceremony, during which all athletes and partners who were present were recognized, with some members of the delegation receiving special awards.
Taqualyn Brooks, a triple gold medal winner at the State Summer Games held in San Antonio in May, was named the Athlete of the Year, while Shania Love was the Most Improved Athlete. James Connolly was the selection for Newcomer of the Year.
Volunteer Donnie Smith earned the Unified Partner Award, while Xavier McDonald was named Unified Partner of the Year. Keyunta Bell was the choice for the Outstanding Sportsman Award. And Kevin Downs was awarded a special plaque for having been a team member for more than 25 years.
Downs’ mother, Wanda Downs, was awarded a certificate in appreciation of her service as a coach over the years.
A surprise plaque presentation was made to Coach Williams by Nelson for his dedication and service to the delegation for more than 30 years, and Mrs. Nelson was recepient of the prestigious, Volunteer of the Year award. The remaining volunteers received certificates, and the remaining athletes and partners on hand also received certificates and medals. That list of other delegation members honored included’ Deshun Cellum, Kiara Childs, Mina Edwards, Bruce Johnson, Levi Keele, Summer Keele, Betty McDonald, Henry McDonald, James Ricks, Diana Rosser, Leler Sanders, Ashton Tackett, and Blyiesha Williams.
During the season, the Clarksville team was able to shake off the effects of Covid-19 in order to compete in the sports of bocce ball, team basketball, and basketball individual skills, as well as track & field. The group enjoyed a successful campaign by competing in Area Basketball and track & field competition, and then journeying on to State for competition, also in track & field. The team is looking toward adding cheerleading and flag football in the near future.
“I have been involved with Special Olympics for more than three decades. There is no money paid to me or our volunteers for being a part of the program. But my reward comes from watching our athletes improve, and accomplish great things, while giving it their best shot,” Williams said. “There have been some struggles over the year, particularly from raising money to function.
“But in recent years The Red River Council for the Aid of Persons With Mental Problems, Inc. has come to our rescue, and made so much possible for Clarksville Special Olympics, and we will remain forever grateful for that support.”
Nelson said that Clarksville Special Olympics remains thankful to The Hub Community Center, and to the sponsors who joined in with the Center to help make the annual awards celebration a huge success. The list includes Allen Lumber Company, Atmos Energy, Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing, Cowboys Guns 2.0, Jim & Michell Strand, JP Harvey Motors, Mike and Barbara Moses, Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris, River Valley Shredding, Sammy Gist, State Bank and Visiting Angels.
Representing The Hub Community Center at the event in addition to Yarnell were Mickey Allen, Jessica Crawford, Barbara Moses, and Rob Reed.
“The people there on behalf of The Hub Community Center were very nice and friendly. We appreciate what those present ,and not present did for our kids, and for what our staff has done,” said Clarksville Special Olympics volunteer and parent, Diana Rosser.
Williams says the team is already nearing the start of a new season with bocce ball practice scheduled to get underway soon. The first competition for the 2022-23 season will take place in Farmers Branch on September 24, when the group participates in the Area 10 Bocce Ball competition.
