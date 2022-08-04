Unknown.jpeg

Taqualyn Brooks right, proudly displays his Clarksville Special Olympics Athlete of the Year award that he received on Saturday during the team celebration. Head coach Bruce Wliams and Head of Delegation Beverly Nelson look on.

 Submitted Photo

For the Clarksville Special Olympics organization, the finale of the 2021-22 season in Special Olympics sports arrived this past Saturday, when the local team held its annual awards celebration at The Hub Community Center in Clarksville. A strong gathering of athletes, partners, coaches, volunteers, family members, as well as the Center’s staff ,and some board members were on hand for the occasion. 

For the first time, The Hub Community Center sponsored the celebration by providing the facility, as well as food, and prizes for the occasion. Sponsors were also in place to assist with various phases of the celebration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.