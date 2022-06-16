A handful of local Paris Optimist Club baseball teams took part in their respective district tournaments this past weekend, and each did well, with the 6U, 7U and 8U teams finishing third, first and second respectively.
The district champion 7U team earned the crown by downing a Sulphur Springs team in a best-of-three series.
The series went the distance, with Paris winning the first and third games. And in each game the two squads pushed one another to their limit, as all three games went to extra innings.
“It was a battle,” head coach Thomas Watson said. “Both teams gave it all they had. I’m proud of the resiliency my guys played with in each one of those games.”
The first game saw Paris jump up to a quick 3-1 lead after the first inning, but by the end of regulation, the two teams were deadlocked in a 5-5 tie.
That tie was broken in extra innings by Kingston Frazier, who ripped an RBI double down the third base line to give his team the dramatic walk-off win.
After the team dropped the second game by a score of 7-6 in extra innings, they knew they had to win the next game.
“There was never any pressure, I feel like,” Watson said. “They were just out there having fun.”
Again, Paris struck early. But again, the two teams were all tied up by the time the final regulation inning ended. In extras, however, things swung dramatically into Paris’ favor. The team scored six runs in extra innings, ultimately winning by a margin of 13-7.
“We played excellent defense in each game,” Watson said. “I saw us turn a number of double plays that we don’t usually get.”
With the series win, the team will now advance to the state tournament.
At the 8U level, Paris went 2-2 across the three-day event, which was good for second place out of the field of teams.
The team started hot, picking up big wins over Sulphur Springs and Broken Bow, head coach Aaron Barnes said. After that, however, they dropped the next two.
“We played well all weekend long, but unfortunately we just couldn’t get the bats hot enough there in the later games,” Barnes said.
Against Sulphur Springs, the final result was never really in question, as they cruised to an 8-2 win. Against Broken Bow, however, things were a bit more fraught. The team won a 12-11 nailbiter in comeback fashion.
“Mason Scoggins had a big line drive for us to walk the game off,” Barnes said. “It was pretty awesome to see.”
With the top-two finish, the Paris 8U team will go on to the regional tournament later this month.
And as for the 6U team, the third-place finish put the team in the upcoming DYB Tournament, which is comprised of third place finishers who just narrowly missed out on trips to the state or regional tournaments, Optimist Club executive director Sabra Vaughan said.
“We’ve got a lot of talented kids,” she said. “We’re proud of all of them.”
