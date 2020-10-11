The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team continued its stellar play Friday and remained unbeaten in district play with a resounding straight-set victory over Commerce, 25-18, 25-8, 25-13.
Reese Parris led the offense with eight kills, an ace and three blocks. TJ Folse and Ali Sessums each had seven kills, with Sessums contributing 10 digs and four aces, and Folse finishing with a trio of aces. Abi Farmer had four kills and two blocks.
Chloe Raley and Kyndal Yaross were both excellent from the service line, finishing with eight and seven aces, respectively.
Lanna Rinney led the team with 11 digs, and Raley set up teammates with 16 assists. Hanna Cope added 13 assists.
