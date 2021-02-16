On a day when nothing seemed to go right for the Clarksville Lady Tigers, their basketball season came to an abrupt end on Saturday afternoon in Commerce, as head coach LaTisha Hearne’s team fell to the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles 44-20 in bi-district action.
For the Lady Tigers there were many costly missed shots inside, as well as an alarming number of turnovers that kept Clarksville from ever mounting a serious threat against the Lady Eagles, who used their tallest players in Addison Monk and Lexi Busby to mount a series of offensive rebounds and buckets. And Hearne and her team certainly couldn’t have been too happy with some of the officiating calls.
The start of the game was rocky for Clarksville, as Como-Pickton would jump out to a 10-0 advantage before the Lady Tigers finally scored when senior TyteAnna Rosser nailed a long jump shot with about two minutes left in the opening frame, closing the gap to 10-2. But she would land on the bench later in foul trouble. Ashley Rosser drew Clarksville to within 10-4 on a coast to coast layup, and that score would stand when the teams moved to the second period.
The Lady Eagles found some more breathing room in the second period after Madisin Gill scored for Clarksville on a put-back to pull the Lady Tigers to within 14-6. But Como-Pickton answered with a 10-3 run to close out the half in control 24-9.
Clarksville, which was held to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, managed just four points in a third quarter during which Hearne’s team continued to commit turnovers. as her troops entered the final quarter of their season trailing 34-13.
The Lady Tigers fell behind 40-17 before Ashley Rosser fired in the lone 3-pointer of the game for Clarksville, bringing the score to 40-20 before the Lady Eagles proceeded to score the final four points of the game.
Only three players scored in the game for Clarksville, led by Gill with nine points, while TyteAnna Rosser added six and Ashley Rosser produced five points.
The Lady Tigers, who finished second in their district behind league champion McLeod, will lose two key players to graduation in Gill and TyteAnna Rosser, though the remainder of the squad is expected to return for the next season.
