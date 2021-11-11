The Detroit Lady Eagles opened up their regional quarterfinal game against Boles with a bang. And though their magical season ultimately came to an end with a four-set loss, falling 25-21, 18-25, 12-25, 24-26, they didn’t go down without a fight, making the Boles Lady Hornets work for every single point.
In the first set, the two teams went back and forth, trading runs. Detroit came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, and quickly built up a 5-1 lead thanks in large part to strong play by freshman Clara Carpenter. Boles answered right back, rattling off several points in a row to take a 7-6 lead of their own.
And then the Lady Eagles were able to reclaim a commanding lead, going up by as many as seven, stretching their lead to 19-12 thanks to big kills from Carpenter and senior Ayanna Smith.
The Lady Hornets attempted one last push of their own, but the Lady Eagles hung on, and closed the opening set with a block from junior Braylin Craig.
“I think we surprised them out of the gate,” Detroit head coach Jeff Allensworth said. “Our goal in games is to make (our opponents) call the first time out. And we came out with a lot of energy and they weren’t expecting that.”
Carpenter had a stellar game, finishing with eight kills and several blocks and deflections against the imposing middle blockers of Boles, while Smith led the team with 16 kills, 14 digs and an ace.
Boles received a big boost from all-state middle blocker Bailey Miller, who the Eagles had to contend with all night long.
“We had our rotation set up so that whenever she was going to the back row, Smith was coming up to the front row,” Allensworth said. “And we chose to serve-receive first so that we could get her back there faster. … With players like that, those are the little strategic things you can do to minimize their impact.”
The second and third sets each went in Boles’ favor, in large part because of the offense produced by Miller, though Allensworth noted that Miller wasn’t the only weapon Boles had.
“Credit to that whole team,” he said. “They’ve got some really good players and a lot of them stepped up for them.”
The second set was tightly contested, with Detroit and Boles trading the lead until Boles took the lead for good by turning a 14-12 Detroit lead into a 15-14 advantage of their own.
The set was punctuated by several defensive gems from the Lady Eagles, including diving and running digs to keep rallies alive by Madison Gaddis, CC Runels and Smith.
Gaddis finished the match with 13 digs, helping anchor her team defensively, and Runels’ 18 digs and 28 big assists, both team highs.
The third set saw the Lady Hornets open up a big lead quickly and never look back, though the set wasn’t without its share of highlights for the Lady Eagles, including a long rally that was finished off with a kill by Craig to cut Boles’ lead to 7-12, and another big kill minutes later by Kellie Welch that cut the deficit to three points, before Boles answered with a big run to put the set out of reach.
Craig was dependable for the Lady Eagles all night long, finishing with seven kills and nine digs. Welch, for her part, contributed a pair of kills and four digs.
As throughout the fourth set, things seemed to be going much the same way. Boles built up a fast five-point lead and maintained it throughout much of the set, until they held a daunting 21-16 lead.
With their backs against the wall, the Lady Eagles showed they still had plenty of fight left in them.
Thanks to some stellar serving by Welch, and kills by Smith and Cailyn Ray, the Lady Eagles went on a big run, turning the five-point deficit into a 22-21 lead. Ray went on to finish with five kills.
A few points later, Detroit went up 24-23 and had a set point to send the game to a decisive fifth set, as good defense from Craig, Smith and Runels helped the team win a long rally.
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, their late push ended there, as three kills, two by Miller, secured the set and the game for Boles.
Allensworth thanked the team’s trio of seniors: Smith, Welch and Bryanna Brown for what they’ve meant to the Detroit volleyball program over the years.
“Smith led our team in kills and is one of the better hitters I’ve had come through the program, and she put in a lot of hard work to get to where she’s at now, and really turned a corner over this past summer,” Allensworth said. “Welch has been with us for six years now and she provided a lot of leadership to the younger girls. Bryanna played as a freshman and came back as a senior, and she also provided leadership on this team, so it’s going to be tough to replace those three, for sure.”
Despite the loss, Allensworth said he’s only encouraged for the future of Lady Eagle volleyball.
“This group had an amazing season and they accomplished a lot of goals they’d set for themselves, and now that they’ve gotten a taste, I think I know what the new goal is,” he said. “They want to go to the tournament, they want to get to the regional tournament.
“We’ve got a lot of girls returning, and we’ve got some great players coming up, so I think we’ll be good in the years to come, and this year’s team really helped lay the groundwork for what’s to come.”
