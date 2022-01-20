The Paris Wildcats got out to a fast start and never looked back on Tuesday, downing the North Lamar Panthers 80-41 in the most recent iteration of the crosstown showdown.
The Wildcats recognized they held a distinct size advantage over the Panthers and used that to full effect. They fed the ball inside repeatedly throughout the first quarter and to great effect, both in terms of point production and all the rebounds they were able to pull down.
In particular, senior Wildcat post Braylon Mickens exerted his will, scoring 12 points in just the first quarter.
“The first couple of plays were designed to go inside, and we got them pretty good that way,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “Braylon got us off to a great start, and even when we were missing shots, we were getting the rebound and going back up with it.”
“We’ve got to do a better job boxing out,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said. “We gave up just way too many second chance points tonight.”
North Lamar’s Joe Lane buried a deep 3-pointer to put his team on the board and cut the early deficit to 8-3, but those would be the last points North Lamar would score until the closing seconds of the quarter, when Jaxon Spangler hit a 3-pointer of his own.
Also giving the Panthers fits was the frenetic, fast tempo the Wildcats played at. Paris looked to get into transition as much as possible, and North Lamar struggled to keep up, as Paris lead ballooned to 15 points in less than five minutes, when senior Garrius Savage scored to bring the score to 18-3.
“We like to push it because we know there aren’t many teams that can keep up with us,” Paris’ Jaelyn Lee said. “We’re athletic and we have the ability to run and other team’s don’t have that like we do.”
In the first quarter, the Wildcats found success almost exclusively by pounding the paint. They expanded their range in the second quarter, though, drilling a number of 3-pointers.
Both Lee and Savage found success from beyond the 3-point arc, but nobody lit it up for them in the second more than Micah Jenkins, who nailed four 3-pointers in the period, some of which were several feet beyond the line.
“I can’t explain it, I was just hot,” Jenkins said with a smile of his second-quarter performance. “I felt like I couldn’t miss. … Credit to my teammates too for getting me the ball in good spots.”
“(Micah) can really get hot, and it adds another dimension to our team,” Steed added. “He shot the ball extremely well tonight. … In the first, we were going inside, and then in the second we started inside-out. That’s how we like to get our 3s, because we’re stepping into the shot on the kick-out.”
Most of Paris’ starters sat for the majority of the final two quarters, but the Wildcat reserves still managed to put pressure on the Panthers, with sixth man Carlton Hicks leading the second unit by scoring 11 points in a variety of ways and playing suffocating defense.
“I think we’re playing at a really high level right now,” Jenkins said with a smile. “Early in the year we were all kind of doing our own thing, but we’re starting to play selfless, as a team. We haven’t peaked yet, but we’re starting to put things together.”
