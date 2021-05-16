For years, former North Lamar Pantherette Ashlyn Reavis terrorized opponents on the softball diamond, establishing herself as one of the best high school softball players not just in the Red River Valley, but in the state. This year, she showed that she’s just as capable of dominating the sport at the collegiate level, following her tremendous freshman season with Nicholls State University.
As a true freshman, Reavis didn’t just perform well — she dominated. Her batting average of .424 was tops in the entire conference. She finished the season with 50 hits, 61 total bases, 20 runs scored, an on-base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .517, leading her team in each statistical category among qualifying players.
For her efforts, Reavis was recently selected to the All-Conference Third Team, the only player from her team to make any of the all-conference teams.
Reavis made an immediate impact for the Nicholls State Colonels, starting every game at shortstop. She spent much of the season batting in the leadoff spot for the team before being moved into the cleanup spot later in the year, she said.
“My freshman season was a great experience,” Reavis said. “I’ve really enjoyed it and I’m so grateful I have the opportunity to play with these girls.”
When comparing the level of play at the collegiate level to what she experienced in high school, Reavis said the biggest difference doesn’t necessarily lie in the skill of the competition she faces, but the mental approach to the game.
“In high school there is scouting that goes on, but for the most part you’re just playing,” Reavis said. “Scouting at the college level is on another level; teams are always ready for you and know how to approach each player, and you need to be ready to adapt and know what to do.”
And it’s not just in the batter’s box that the college level is more intense, Reavis added. Playing the field, everything is quicker, from the pace of the pitcher to the speed of baserunners and even the speed of the ball off the bat.
In that regard too, though, Reavis was able to adapt, and proved herself to be just as capable of fielding the ball at the collegiate level as she was at hitting it.
While Reavis said the higher intensity took a bit of getting used to, she said she was well prepared thanks to the tutelage of North Lamar head coach Ashley Endsley.
“Coach Endsley really prepared us for this,” Reavis said. “Coming out of a program like Coach Endsley’s, I’m just really thankful for how she pushed us and expected excellence. I definitely would not have been able to adapt as quickly if it wasn’t for her.”
And for Reavis, Endsley’s impact goes far beyond the X’s and O’s of the sport.
“When I think of Coach Endsley, I think of how much she supports me and loves me,” Reavis said. “It goes beyond the game. I actually have a photo of her in my armband so that she’s always with me when I play.”
“I’m extremely proud of her,” Endsley said of her former standout player. “Making all-conference as a freshman is a great honor. She’s representing North Lamar well, both on and off the field, and I can’t wait to see how she continues to grow even further in the years to come.”
During the season, Endsley made the drive to watch Reavis play, and the college freshman said that was one of the highlights of the entire season for her.
“That really meant a lot to me, that she’d come and support me like that,” she said.
Looking back on her freshman season, Reavis points to a series against McNeese as one of the times when she was truly at her peak. She racked up six hits in the three-game series, including a perfect 3-for-3 outing in the final game of the series.
And college has afforded her many unique experiences beyond softball, as Reavis said one of her favorite memories from her first season was when the team travelled to the bayou and she was able to catch a baby alligator with her bare hands.
Looking ahead to the future, though, Reavis said she’s hungry to continue improving and take her game to another level.
“I can definitely improve further,” she said. “I think I can keep working on the mental aspect, and I’m just excited and thankful for the opportunity I’ve been given.”
