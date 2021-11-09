North Lamar's Emery Reaves may just be a freshman, but she's already proven herself to be one of the best runners in the area, advancing all the way to the state meet, where she competed over the weekend.
Reaves finished in the middle of the pack, placing 80th out of 154 runners, finishing the run with a time of 12:46.
"Emery came out this year not sure how she would like Cross Country, being that she has only ran track the past couple of years," North Lamar cross country coach Selena Davis said. "But, seeing how this would be a great opportunity for her to join her brother in a high school sport, I can see why this might have looked appealing.
"I'll never forget the day she came out to practice. I was assuming that she would be running with all the other girls near the front, but oh, how she proved me wrong. She was right there behind her brother as the third runner that would pass by me in our workouts. Completely shocked, I was thinking, 'Well, she's a game changer.' And that she was. Continually leading or being one of the top runners at every Meet, she challenged herself even more. Her goal all season was to make it to state. And that she did. This type of goal setting and achieving made this coach very proud. I am happy to say that we will have this game changer for many more years to come."
