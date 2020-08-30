The Chisum Mustangs’ season opener against the Union Grove Lions started out tightly contested, but it would not stay that way for long, as the Mustangs went on to not just pull away from Union Grove, but thoroughly and resoundingly beat them by a score of 53-16.
The teams traded scoring drives in the first period, but then in the second quarter, things began to swing firmly in the favor of the team in red.
“In the first quarter it was back and forth,” Mustangs head coach Darren Pevey said. “They scored twice and I think we scored three times, but we really came alive and took over in the second quarter. We made a few adjustments in what we were doing, started playing a bit better defense and started playing a bit faster.”
To say the team relied on its run game would be an understatement. One hundred percent of the team’s yardage came on the ground.
Pevey said it speaks volumes about the players’ resolve that Chisum was able to play as hard as they did, given the heat and humidity they were playing in.
“That was something else,” Pevey said. “I think it really shows their mental toughness.”
The focal point of the Mustangs’ offense all night long was Zaquavious Price, who racked up 174 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, both team highs.
Ashton Fleming also had his way with the Lions’ defense, carving up the opponents for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Espn Blyton added 111 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Levi Weems punched in a two-yard touchdown on the ground as well. Jett Petkus also contributed 16 yards.
“Price had an 81-yard touchdown called back in the third quarter, but on the very next play he just ran it 81 yards for a touchdown again,” Pevey said. “That was one of the big plays in the game, in my opinion.”
It wasn’t just on offense that the Mustangs shone, either. Defensively, the team forced the Union Grove offense to commit several turnovers, which often succeeded in stifling any momentum the Lions were gaining.
“We were able to apply pressure to their offense and forced them to cough it up,” Pevey said. “We had a nose for the ball in this game.”
“The execution of our offense and the way our defense adjusted to what Union Grove was doing were the keys for us,” Pevey said. “We did well on both sides of the ball and it opened things up for us. We just played harder than they did.”
Defensively, Rylan Boutwell led the way with 15 total tackles, including three for a loss. Ayden Farris had 13 tackles, Casen Hill had 11, Braylon Bryant racked up 10 and Blyton and Brayden Brown each tallied eight tackles. Joel Richards had seven total tackles and Kip Floyd, Brody Erwin, Fleming and Price each had six as well.
“I was really happy with the work Ryan Boutwell did for us,” Pevey said. “He really showed up and I’d probably say that was something of a pleasant surprise.”
