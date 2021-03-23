Things came together in a big way for the North Lamar Pantherettes soccer team, as they easily crushed the Pittsburg Lady Pirates 5-0 in the final game of the regular season.
“Everything really clicked for us,” head coach Michael Pointer said. “I think it was the best we’ve played together as a team all season.”
The Pantherettes peppered the Pittsburg goalie with shots, scoring three in the first half and two in the second, and Pointer said the team could have scored even more.
Defensively, the Pantherettes did a stellar job preventing Pittsburg from maintaining possession for very long at all, and North Lamar’s pair of talented goalies did not contend with a single shot on goal all game long. Ashley Trenchard and Kendall Stephens scored two goals apiece, and Camila Lenertz scored a goal as well.
“They were fluid,” Pointer said. “It didn’t matter what combination of girls was out on the field.”
