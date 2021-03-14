For the second time in as many games, the North Lamar Pantherettes found themselves trailing for much of the game. And also for the second time in as many games, they stayed focused and came away with the victory after taking a late lead, downing Bullard 5-3 after trailing for a substantial amount of the game.
Earlier in the week, the Pantherettes had to fight from behind to down Bells, a game which ended in an identical 5-3 score in favor of North Lamar.
Bullard scored two runs in the first inning, and the Pantherettes responded in kind in the bottom half of the inning, loading the bases and then scoring on a walk and a hit batter.
Bullard scored its third run in the second inning, and that’s where the score remained for much of the remainder of the game.
Karsyn Iltis, who took the mound to start the game for the Pantherettes, settled into her rhythm and hardly allowed anyone on base for the rest of her outing.
“Their weaknesses were rise-balls and pitches off the plate,” Iltis said. “So we were going like that and pitching against their weaknesses because we noticed they would either pop up or ground out.”
“Karsyn’s been great for us all year,” head coach Ashley Endsley added. “They came out and started to hit, and she showed what type of competitor she is by coming back and fighting and had a great day.”
Bullard’s own pitching staff did a good job of quieting North Lamar’s bats for much of the game, but as the game wore on, the hits started coming more and more frequently for the Pantherettes.
“We struggled a bit on the offensive side at first,” Pantherette Jaycie Hall said. “We kept at it though and kept working at it, and we started putting our hits together and getting some timely hits.”
Throughout the game, North Lamar was able to prevent a number of hits with some stellar defense, particularly in the form of a handful of diving catches by Hannah Kent and Macy Richardson.
“It was a great day by both the infield and outfield,” Endsley said. “They made a lot of routine plays and a few exciting plays too with the dives and laying out. I always preach to the girls, ‘Let’s make every routine play and throw in a great one every now and then, and that’ll go a long way.’”
After a strong five innings from Iltis, Hall came in and pitched the last two innings out of the bullpen and kept the Bullard bats silent, allowing just a single hit and striking out three.
The duo of Iltis and Hall didn’t just make an impact on the mound for their team, but played an invaluable role in the offense, too.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, with Bullard still leading 3-2, Hall came away with a well-hit line drive to center field that netted her a double. After being replaced by pinch runner Kate Rainey, the Pantherettes scored in the very next at-bat, as Iltis smacked a double of her own, bringing home the tying run.
The go-ahead run came later in that same inning, when a line drive by McKenzie Dickson allowed Iltis to score.
The team would score an insurance run in the sixth, bringing the score to 5-3, when a Hall double scored Kent, who had reached base earlier in the inning when she singled to right field.
The insurance run proved to be superfluous, though, as Hall’s strong pitching prevented Bullard from even getting close to scoring, as Bullard failed to reach scoring position in the final two innings.
Hall finished the game batting 3-for-4, and Dickson joined her with multiple hits, going 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Iltis had an RBI and two runs.
“We started out slow offensively, so to battle back and change our approach shows a lot about the character and fight these girls have,” Endsley said. “I’m proud of how we competed and how we stayed strong.”
