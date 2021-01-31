01-31 cooper basketball
Cooper Bulldog Noah Ramos looks to pass against an Alba-Golden defender in a Thursday night game.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

Defense took centerstage for the Cooper Bulldogs in a rare Thursday night basketball game, as they jumped out to a double digit lead and then withstood a late comeback attempt to beat the Alba-Golden Panthers 47-41.

Cooper employed a trapping defense to great effect, leading to easy transition baskets all night long.

“Our defense was on point,” Cooper head coach Lee Valdez said after the game. “We went two weeks without practicing because the whole team was quarantined, and we came out and played extremely hard.”

Senior Jayden Limbaugh led the team with 25 points, many coming at extremely critical junctures, and freshman Markell Smith made an impact with nine.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

