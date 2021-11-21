If one thing characterized the Paris Ladycats’ 2020-21 season, it was adversity. Through all the challenges, though, the team persevered and put together a successful season. Now, as they head into the 2021-22 season, they hope to use that resilient spirit to grow even further.
Like all teams, the Covid-19 pandemic presented a challenge as the team tried to stay on top of their game amidst strict safety guidelines. But even more challenging was the passing of then-head coach Jeff Chapman after a battle with cancer.
“They went through things no team should have to go through,” said Hiyadeja Moore, an assistant coach on last year’s team who was then promoted to head coach. “The resilience that these girls showed was incredible.
“It speaks to their character and the strength of the team once we had to dig down.”
Though the team missed the playoffs, they won quite a number of games, and put up fights every game. Moore said she expects that resilience to produce an even better season this year.
All teams have an identity — a calling card and strength that they can hang their hats on. For the Paris Ladycats, that calling card is their aggressive, disruptive defense.
If opposing players are careless with their dribbling or lazy with their passing on the perimeter, Paris has several players who are capable of coming up with steals, with the team’s top perimeter and wing defenders including Nya Williams, Jazz Dangerfield and Jakiya Williams.
“We read the ball extremely well (and) we have a lot of deflections,” Moore said. “This year we’re really going to try to be aggressive, and just get all over the other teams we play. That way, our defense will lead to offense and take advantage of the quickness on the team.”
And perimeter defense isn’t the only area the Ladycats excel. Asia Johnson provides a strong, physical presence in the paint.
“She’s a workhorse,” Moore said of Johnson’s contributions. “She’ll give us a bunch of rebounds, blocked shots… And she’ll do a bunch of the stuff that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet.”
Though the team’s bread and butter will be scoring in transition, the Ladycats have options to score in the halfcourt too. Keshanti Gordon joins Dangerfield and Nya Williams as the team’s three most dangerous scoring options, possessing excellent range and top-notch handles.
On the whole, though, Moore admitted that 3-point shooting is one of the team’s weaknesses, and they’ll look to make up the difference with their strong post play and cutting to the basket.
The team runs an effective motion offense, making use of great backdoor cuts and other off-ball action to find open shots when in the halfcourt.
The Ladycats are losing last year’s leading scorer and rebounder, Quiniya Savage, leaving big shoes to fill. The good news for the Ladycats is that they return everyone else.
“We’ve got four starters returning and even more players off the bench,” the coach said. “With that experience under their belts, that’s going to be huge. And they’re familiar with each other, they know each other really well and that’s reflected in how they play with each other on the court. They know each other’s strengths, they really gel out there and when things are clicking, it’s pretty to watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.