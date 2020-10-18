It was a matchup between two Red River Valley rivals Friday night as the Honey Grove Warriors made the short drive to Cooper to take on the Bulldogs in a pivotal district game. Ultimately, it was the Bulldogs who won it easily, 47-14, behind a big second half.
The game started a bit slow for both teams, with points hard to come by in the first half. Stingy defense by the Warriors came up with a few Cooper turnovers, but Cooper gave as good as it received, doing a good job of limiting Honey Grove’s offense as well. On one possession, the Warriors drove the ball down to the 12-yard line but ultimately came away empty-handed on the drive.
At halftime, Cooper found itself ahead 12-6.
“I think our defense did a pretty good job of slowing them down in the first half,” Honey Grove head coach Glen Schuelke said.
In the second half, however, Cooper’s offense came alive. Cooper running back Chase Morales carved the Honey Grove defense apart for three touchdowns. Jayden Limbaugh shined as well, finishing with a rushing touchdown and two explosive punt returns that he took all the way to the house for touchdowns as well.
“We work on special teams every day in practice, but sometimes you just have days like that,” Schuelked said.
“Our coaching staff made some adjustments at halftime, and then the kids went out there and just did a great job of executing those adjustments,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “I’m extremely proud of the way they played.”
The Bulldogs also shored up their defense in the final two quarters of play, and Castorena pointed to the job done by linebacker Noah Ramos as one of the highlights in an all-around great effort by the Cooper defense.
When all was said and done, Limbaugh had 72 rushing yards and his three total touchdowns. Morales had 65 yards and a trio of touchdowns himself. Running back Keywine Denson had a touchdown on 45 rushing yards, Markel Smith had 37 rushing yards and Thomas Mattson had a 28-yard run downfield too.
Defensively, Jaxson McGuire finished with a blocked punt, two fumble recoveries and six total tackles. Matthew Langley had seven tackles and a forced fumble. Collin Ingram had an interception and six tackles, two of which were for a loss. Erick Zapata and Clay Sepulveda each had fumble recoveries and four and six tackles, respectively.
For the Warriors, Andrew Campbell ran for 133 yards and both his team’s touchdowns. Ben Patrick had 47 rushing yards and 69 passing yards, Anthanie Whitman had 22 rushing yards and 41 receiving yards, and Jonas Butler had 33 receiving yards.
Peter Krahn led the defense with 13 tackles and Ki Bass added 11. Whitman and Garrett West had six tackles apiece.
With the win, Cooper clinched a berth in the playoffs. Castorena talked about how proud he is of his team, saying Friday’s game mirrors the challenges they’ve faced all season.
“We’ve had a lot of obstacles this year, what with Covid and everything else,” he said. “But they never gave up and never stopped believing in one another, and I’m just so proud of them.”
