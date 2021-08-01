Last year, the Chisum volleyball team started their season on a roll, downing opponents left and right en route to a top-10 ranking amongst all Texas 3A volleyball teams. They unfortunately weren’t able to maintain that momentum, faltering a bit in district play and missing the playoffs by just one game. This year, the Lady Mustangs are confident they can put the pieces together for a very successful season.
In 2020, the Lady Mustangs blitzed through the preseason, only dropping one match, while securing convincing wins over teams such as Maud, Leonard and Paul Pewitt. As they headed into district play, they sat comfortably at 8-1 on the season, with their ranking peaking at no. 9.
And though the team was unable to replicate those results in district play, where they went 4-8, the successes they enjoyed throughout the season are a testament to what they’re capable of.
“I think these girls learned from that experience last year,” head coach Laura Nickerson said. “They’ve grown a lot from last year, and with this group of seniors we have coming up, it’s exciting. I think this is going to be our year.”
“That’s definitely a bitter taste in our mouth,” senior Kelsea Ball added. “We feel like we should’ve been in the running to be at the top of our district.”
In Ball’s view, the way to sustain that momentum is through increased chemistry, spending more time together off the court, which will in turn lead to better communication and teamwork on the court.
Last year, the Lady Mustangs were a very complete team, with solid play at every position. That shouldn’t be expected to change this season.
In Ball and Carly Bell, the Lady Mustangs had a pair of reliable, stalwart setters. Both return this year, with even more experience under their belts.
“They work all summer, working on their game and fixing the things they can, and that’s why they had the season they did last year,” Nickerson said.
At the net, the Lady Mustangs lose dynamic middle blocker Chloe Prestridge, but returning is Emmy Williams, herself a stellar player who in 2020 accumulated 128 kills, 56 blocks and 57 aces.
“Kelsea and Emmy are definitely going to be two leaders on this team, and they probably won’t come off the court at all, except for a single play here or there to get a drink of water or whatnot,” Nickerson said.
Not only will the team retain its strengths from the prior season, but in the areas where the 2020 Lady Mustangs had room for improvement, that improvement can be expected to have been made.
“I think one of our weaknesses last year was quickness, and we’re definitely quicker this year,” Ball said. “Our outsides are going to be stronger too.”
“We have strong people in each position,” Williams added. “And we’ve played together for a long time, so we’ve also got a lot of chemistry on the floor together. We all know how everyone plays and how the other hitters like it.”
Last year, sophomore Peyton Holland and freshman Emma Garner burst onto the varsity volleyball scene, making an immediate positive impact.
With the departure of last year’s seniors, they will be two of the Lady Mustangs most called on to step into a larger role this season.
“Last year, Emma was one of those silent players who did a lot of really great things, even if they didn’t necessarily show up in a stat sheet, but she’s really going to step up this season,” Nickerson said. “And Peyton is an absolute firecracker. She’s tiny but she packs a punch.”
“Peyton is the definition of scrappy and quick,” Williams said with
a chuckle.
Holland will continue to be versatile on the outside and the back row, while Garner will be filling Prestridge’s shoes and joining Williams at the net.
And joining the varsity squad this year is Brooklyn Atnip, who Nickerson said will likely fill an important role as an outside hitter.
Though they possess skill, athleticism and game understanding in spades, Nickerson said one weakness the team might have is in its blocking, as they don’t possess much height. To counter that, Ball said, the team needs to be even more tenacious defensively.
“We need to be everywhere on the court, covering constantly,” Ball said.
“If you can’t fix something offensively, you can fix it defensively,” Williams added.
The Lady Mustangs know that in a district as tough as theirs, the margin for error is slim to none. Last year, Rains and Prairiland were co-district champions, each only losing to one another. And rounding out the district’s top four were Edgewood and Commerce, both of whom were exceptionally talented as well.
“Our district is really competitive, across the board,” Nickerson said. “You have to be playing your best every game, and the games you should win are games you have to win.”
“Coach Nickerson has always told us this, and in a district like ours it’s especially true, but everything we do, we need to do it to 100% of our abilities,” Williams said.
When asked if there were any games they were already looking forward to, Ball’s and Williams’ answer was immediate: Prairiland.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited to play Paris and North Lamar this year because they’re right here in town with us and we’ve never played them before, but Prairiland is always there, and those games always have so much intensity and so much riding on them,” Williams said.
The Lady Mustangs’ senior class has yet to beat their archrivals, but they’re confident that they can best them this year.
“Everyone shows up to that game,” Ball added. “And last year, I feel like those games were winnable.”
Ultimately, though, the Lady Mustangs’ goals for this year go far beyond securing a victory over Prairiland. This year, Chisum has its eyes set on the playoffs, and a deep run in them.
“We’re a very talented team, everyone on this team wants to win and has a fire in them and I really think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year,” Nickerson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.