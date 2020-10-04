Homecoming 2020 will be a night Patriot fans will remember for a while. The night had everything you could want. There were fireworks after the anthem, big plays, and an exciting finish to the game.
Despite losing 28–21 to the DeKalb Bears, the Prairiland Patriots excited the crowd on Friday night.
The Patriots moved the ball on the Bears defense pretty easily. However, on their first two drives of the game, they came up empty handed after a punt and fumble respectively.
Neither team scored in the first quarter. The second quarter was a different story, though. After DeKalb opened the scoring a minute into the quarter, Prairiland answered.
After a series of plays running the ball up the middle, the Patriots faked a handoff to Gavin Watts. Quarterback Brooks Morrison looked as if he might keep the ball himself. At the last minute, however, he pitched it back to Brylee Galloway. Galloway ran down the sideline for 36 yards and the score. A Tyler Mail extra point made it 7–7.
The next Bear possession resulted in a turnover to Prairiland. As the quarterback was taking the snap from center, he appeared to drop the ball. Jeremiah Harrison hurried in for the Patriots and recovered it at midfield. Thirteen plays later, Landry Morrison took a handoff and scampered in for a six yard score. The Tyler Maull extra point made it 14–7.
In the third quarter, Prairiland recovered the kickoff but was unable to do anything with it. After a Brooks Morrison punt, DeKalb started at their own 27 yard line. It took the Bears three plays to travel 73 yards and score.
Once again Prairiland couldn’t do anything with their next possession. This time it took the Bears one play to score. Quarterback AJ Burgin found Kaleb Dooley on a 56 yard touchdown pass. Four minutes into the second half, and the Patriots found themselves down 20–14.
The teams traded possessions back and forth until the midway point of the fourth quarter. That’s when the Bears struck again. Getting the ball back with over 11 minutes on the clock, De Kalb marched down the field for a 13-play drive that chewed up more than six minutes on the clock. The touchdown run made it a two score game.
With five minutes to play in the game and down by 14, the Patriots could have given up. They did not, though. With the ball at the 31 yard line, Brooks Morrison threw a screen pass to Jeremiah Harrison. Harrison turned and started heading up field. As he did, he dropped the ball. Without missing a beat, he picked up the fumble and kept running. Sixty nine yards later he found himself in the endzone for a Patriot score. Maull’s extra point made it 28–21.
The Patriots weren’t done. The defense answered the call on the next possession with two straight sacks of the Bears’ quarterback. After stopping the third down attempt,
“[The defense] was fantastic,” head coach Heath Blalock said after the game. “They’ve got great athletes over there on their offense. They broke a few. We contained it a little bit. What we did was we shut down the rest of it and that kept us in the game.”
Prairiland’s offense got the ball back. After a couple of short carries, Prairiland was down to their final play. On fourth and nine, the Patriots tried passing and lateraling back to Landry Morrison. Morrison was stopped a half yard short of the line to gain, ending the comeback big for Prairiland.
Next up for the Patriots will be the Daingerfield Tigers on the road next Friday night.
