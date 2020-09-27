One of the most entertaining rivalries in the Red River Valley was renewed on Friday night when the Prairiland Patriots and Chisum Mustangs took the field against one another. The Patriots put up a valiant fight after a bit of a slow start, but it was ultimately Chisum who came away with a hard-earned 34-19 victory.
Chisum came out of the gate strong and imposed itself offensively and defensively early on. On the team’s first possession, it only took a handful of plays for the Mustangs to march downfield and punch the ball into the end zone on a short run by Zaquavious Price to put the team up 7-0 after the extra point sailed through the uprights.
It wasn’t long before the offense was able to get back on the field, either, as Mustang Jett Petkus quickly forced a fumble and recovered it to give his team the ball back.
The Mustangs were again able to take the ball into the red zone, but the Patriot defense stood tall and came up with a fumble recovery of their own, courtesy of linebacker Lincoln Smith,
Chisum would again find the end zone in the waning minutes of the quarter, when Ashton Felming was able to run it into the end zone from roughly 10 yards out.
The first quarter set the offensive precedent for the entire game, as Chisum found great success in its running attack all game long.
“We ran all over them,” Price said. “Our offensive line is pretty good, and a lot of credit goes to them for giving us holes.”
Price, though a junior, was playing in his first varsity Chisum-Prairiland game after playing on the junior varsity squad last year due to
transfer regulations.
“Oh, it was awesome,” Price said of the game. “I was ready to play this game.
Roughly three minutes into the second quarter, Fleming again found the end zone on a run of roughly 30 yards out, which put Chisum up 20-0.
The Patriots displayed real resilience, however, and their offense came alive on the following drive.
Jeremiah Harrison, Gavin Watts, Brooks Morrison and Eli Rolen each contributed to a balanced run attack on the Patriots’ first drive of the second quarter, and Harrison eventually pushed the ball into the end zone from roughly a yard out,
The extra point was true, and the Patriots cut the deficit to 20-7.
Prairland’s defense forced the Mustangs into a quick three-and-out, and then the offense picked up right where it left off.
Watts and Harrison again powered a potent rushing attack, and then the drive was capped off with a touchdown pass of approximately 14 yards from quarterback Brooks Morrison to Brylee Galloway to cut into the score even more and bringing Prairiland within a single score, 20-13.
Defense ruled the early goings of the second half, and both teams struggled to generate much offense for much of the third quarter.
Prairiland’s defense has been strong throughout the season, and while Chisum was ultimately too much for them on Friday night, the defense again displayed its prowess. They forced Chisum into more than a few three-and-outs, and the Patriots was able to take the ball away with success, including an interception by Harrison and the fumble recovered by Smith.
Though Prairiland found enough offense to stay within striking distance for a good percentage of the game, Chisum’s defense was stout throughout.
“We played tough and were able to get some big stops,” defensive end Rylan Boutwell said. “We worked on this in practice, where each one of us has a man. We just stuck to that gameplan and it worked pretty good.
Head coach Darren Pevey said he and the rest of the coaching staff challenged the defense heading into the game, after the team allowed 60 points to Frankston a week prior.
“I think they did come in with a bit of a chip on their shoulder,” Pevey said. “I was proud with how they came out and played.”
Towards the end of the quarter, though, Chisum quarterback Levi Weems stretched the lead back to a two-score margin when he pounded the ball into the end end zone on a quarterback keeper from about five yards out.
Again, though, Prairiland refused to go away. Harrison, Galloway Brooks Morrison and Landry Morrison all found holes in the Chisum D to find success on the ground. And then, from roughly 20 yards away from the end zone, Brooks Morrison was able to exploit the single coverage his receivers were getting, and connected with Chris Michael for a touchdown, bringing the score to 26-19.
“(Prairiland is) a good team, and we knew it would be a battle,” Pevey said. “I knew that mentality wouldn’t be an issue for our guys. … We always get up for Prairiland.”
With the game in the closing minutes, Chisum found one last burst of offense to put the game out of reach.
It was again Price who found the end zone, to give his team a 32-19 cushion, and then a two point conversion pushed the score to its final margin of 34-19.
Price led the Mustangs with 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Fleming also ran for two scores on 57 yards. Weems ran for 31 yards and added a touchdown as well. Petkus ran for 28 yards on just two carries.
In total, the team dominated the ground game, racking up 357 rushing yards.
Defensively, Worthy led the team with 14 tackles. Fleming racked up 12 and Braylen Bryant and Brayden Brown each tallied nine. Boutwell finished the game with seven and Ayden Farris finished the game with six.
Kip Floyd came up with a fumble recovery for the Chisum defense as well.
For the Patriots, Watts paced the offense with 72 rushing yards. Harrison finished with 48 rushing yards and a score, Galloway ran for 25 yards and Landry Morrison ran for 15.
Brooks Morrison threw for 36 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Galloway and Michael for the touchdowns.
Defensively, Smith led the Patriots with nine tackles and a forced fumble. Lance Commesser and Landry Morrison each racked up eight tackles, and Kardadrion Coulter and Fernando Cortes had five tackles apiece.
“I think this is a confidence boost going forward,” Fleming said of the win. “It feels great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.