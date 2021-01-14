Madison Gill scored the first five points of the game and the Clarksville Lady Tigers never trailed in their 39-18 home victory over the James Bowie Lady Pirates in Tuesday night action. With the victory, Coach LaTisha Hearne’s Lady Tigers now own a 6-1 district record, remaining a game behind league-leading McLeod.
Coach Hearne was able to allow an alarming number of players to receive extensive game action in the win, as the Lady Pirates were limited to single digit scoring in all four quarters. James Bowie scored just eight total points against the Clarksville defense in the opening half.
A bank shot from Lacey Booker helped to pave the way to a 9-2 Lady Tigers advantage at the end of the opening quarter.
The Clarksville lead increased to 15-2 when Gill scored on a steal with less than six minutes remaining in the first half , and with two minutes still remaining in the second period, Aliyah Cherry knocked down a three pointer to push the Lady Tigers lead to 20-4, before the half ended with Clarksville in command 23-8.
The Lady Tigers opened the second half with a 6-0 run capped by Mariela Resendiz’s jumper to increase the lead to 29-8 before the teams moved to the final frame with Clarksville on top 33-14.
