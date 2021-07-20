The local pro wrestling community is coming together to honor the memory of Marcus Deverell, who went by the wrestling alias “Twisted.”
American Pride Championship Wrestling has scheduled a benefit bout to be held July 31 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1125 N.W. Loop 286, with doors opening at noon and a bell time of 2 p.m.
All-day passes will cost $15 for ages 15 and up, and $10 for children under 15.
Hamburger baskets will cost $7, and the event will also feature a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Proceeds will go to Deverell’s family to help cover funeral costs.
For more information, people can call 903-401-7400.
