For the last four years, Sara Beth Upchurch has led the North Lamar Pantherette volleyball program to great success. Now, she’s returning to the Rivercrest Lady Rebels, where she previously served as head volleyball coach before donning the blue and gold for the Pantherettes.
A graduate of Prairiland High School, Upchurch excelled on the volleyball court, earning her a spot on Paris Junior College’s team, where she played before going to the University of Texas at Tyler.
After graduating, Upchurch didn’t need to spend time cutting her teeth as an assistant coach, immediately taking the head coaching position with the Latexo Lady Tigers, before eventually taking the head job with Rivercrest a few years later.
“When I had the chance to come back home to this area after being away for like four years, I knew I had to take it,” Upchurch said. “I absolutely loved it. It was a really, really good team and I was able to get that program in a pretty good spot in just two years, and it was all a testament to (the athletes).”
The success she brought to the Lady Rebels spoke for itself, and before long, the much larger 4A North Lamar Pantherettes offered her the opportunity to head their program.
Seeing it as an opportunity to grow and test herself in a larger and competitive district, she took the offer and, just as she had at Rivercrest, devoted herself to her new program.
“I walked in, and the first group I had immediately bought in,” she said. “To immediately go to regionals in my first year there was a big accomplishment.”
Upchurch got her North Lamar squad into the playoffs every single year, and regularly had them in contention for a district title.
Heading into this year, she knew it would be a special one, as the graduating class held a special place in her heart. However, she said their departure didn’t play a role in her decision to return to Rivercrest at the season’s conclusion.
“This group of seniors meant a lot to me, because they were the first group I got when they were freshmen, and I’ve watched them grow over the last four years. They’re a group that will always be very close to my heart.”
Upchurch said she initially thought about stepping away from coaching to focus on stepping into an administrative position. She was offered a position as an assistant principal at Rivercrest Elementary School. And when Rebels Athletic Director Ty Huie asked her to consider helming the volleyball team again, as former Lady Rebs coach Katelyn James this offseason left for another coaching position elsewhere, Upchurch decided to accept.
She met with her new team on Friday, and what she saw left her thoroughly impressed.
“You can tell right away that this group is incredibly fundamentally sound,” she said. “They understand the game at an extremely high level, which is the most important thing.”
Upchurch said she’s most looking forward to building the bonds with players and the community, and developing the personal relationships that come with coaching a team.
In addition to being the head volleyball coach, she will serve as an assistant coach with the softball team — a role she also held at North Lamar and in her previous Rivercrest stint — and will coach basketball at the junior high level.
She also added that she is unsure how her desire to branch into administration will affect the length of her tenure as the Lady Rebs coach.
“I can never say never,” she said. “I’m not sure whether this is something I’ll only do for a few years before leaving to do something more administrative, or if I’ll just fall in love with the program and decide to stick with them for a while. It’s something I’ll pray on and just take year by year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.