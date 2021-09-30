Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.