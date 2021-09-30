The Prairiland Lady Patriots made quick work of Grand Saline on Tuesday, winning 25-9, 25-6, 25-13.
Abi Farmer finished with seven kills, seven digs, four blocks and a pair of blocks as well.
Ali Sessums also had seven kills and seven digs. Chloe Raley had a team-high eight digs, and Ryleigh Sims led the team with five aces.
