Everything seemed to be going right for the Paris Junior College Dragons in their weekend baseball game against TCS Post Grad, as they took control early and went on to win 13-5.
The Dragons got the scoring started in the second inning with a double by Sebastian Kuhns that drove in Beau Brewer, followed by a sacrifice ground out by Dallan Quigley and an RBI single by Brendan Concannon.
The third inning, however, is where PJC began to truly run away with things. PJC added a run on a steal of home base by Kevin Shea, and then hits by Kuhns, Concannon and Cole Kracmer, as well as patience at the plate from Quigley and Sean Curtis, helped them grow their lead all the way up to 9-0.
Three more PJC runs came in the the seventh inning and one more in the eighth, and though TCS was able to add some runs throughout the back half of the game, they never seriously threatened PJC’s lead.
Curtis, Kracmer and Kuhns all wracked up multiple hits for the Dragons,with Curtis and Kuhns each driving in two RBIs apiece.
On the mound, the Dragons utilized a platoon of pitchers. Dillon Chapa got the start for the team, pitching four hitless innings, striking out three batters.
Liam Grimble, Colby Diduch, Tyler Renfro and Peyton Sanderson also pitched.
