The Detroit Lady Eagles fell behind early against Como-Pickton on Friday and couldn’t recover, faltering 65-46 on the second day of the Rivercrest Tournament..
The Lady Eagles struggled to put points on the board in the first half, only scoring one field goal in the first quarter and then two in the second quarter.
The team also struggled defensively, as Como-Pickton had a number of open 3-pointers, which they used to open up a 36-15 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Lady Eagles had a much better time scoring the ball, but were unable to ultimately put much a dent in Como-Pickton’s lead.
They did, late in the third quarter, cut the 21-point halftime lead down to 14, following a 3-pointer by Braylin Craig and a free throw shortly thereafter that brought the score to 52-38.
Both Craig and CC Runels turned in eight-point second halves, leading the team. For Runels, many of the baskets came on fast breaks and strong moves in the post that saw her muscle the ball up through traffic.
“They got a little bit of a pep talk during halftime,” coach Michelle Estrada said of the positive change in the team’s second-half production. “I just explained to them that if we’re going to be a team that’s going to win some ballgames and be a team that can do great things, we’ve got to get out there and put pressure on the ball the way that we can.”
Runels finished the game with nine points. Madison Gaddis, Cailyn Ray and Craig added eight apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.