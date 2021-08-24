The North Lamar Pantherette volleyball team took the court against Community on Friday and came away victorious, winning three straight sets after dropping the first, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
Hannah Titlow and Lauren Dority led the team’s offense with 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Titlow also had eight digs, while Dority contributed 10 digs and three aces.
Setter Erica King was all over the court, finishing with 34 assists, four kills and 11 digs. Kate Rainey had five kills and 20 digs. And libero Emma Layton finished with 18 digs.
The Pantherettes will next be in action at home against Chisum.
(0) comments
