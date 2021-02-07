The Rivercrest Lady Rebels showed true grit Friday night as they clawed their way into the final playoff spot for 2A District 16. A strong beginning and determined ending helped coach Justin Milton’s girls reach the playoffs for the seventh year in a row. The Maud Lady Cardinals fought a good fight but finally succumbed to Rivercrest 29-26 in a nail biter.
The Lady Rebels started three sophomores and two freshmen Friday night after losing post starter Laura Hardman to injuries on Monday night. As with many young teams, the level of game play wavered up and down like a sailboat in a hurricane. Flashes of greatness could be seen as the Lady Rebels out-hustled their opponent. However, turnovers and poor shooting for a quarter nearly sunk the ship.
Rivercrest came out hot thanks to some good shooting from the two freshmen. Alexis Case and Anna Duvall captured steals and converted them to layups to put eight points on the board. Anna Guest had a good driving jump shot and the two ball-handlers, Selena Kelley and Logan Huddleston, both got fouled on fast breaks and the team finished the first period leading 12- 5.
The second and third quarters found the Lady Rebels in the doldrums. The wind had gone out of their sails and they struggled to put points in the book. Duvall hit a couple of free shots and Kaytie Jane Ballard knocked down a basket at the top of the key.
However, Maud’s Haley Yates popped a couple of 3s and played good defense to close the gap on the scoreboard. Rivercrest would enter the half with a 16-12 lead.
The Lady Rebels’ ship really began taking on water in the third as they were outscored 7-1. RHS got some good breaks and reached the free throw line several times but the ball simply would not go in the hole.
Good, hard coaching by Milton spurred the Lady Rebels on in the final stanza and they began bailing water to save their ship.
Kelley nabbed a couple of rebounds and sped to the goal. She went three of five in the final minutes. Logan Huddleston had the crowd shaking their heads in wonder as she snuck in for rebound after rebound.
Huddleston, usually a leader in the scoring column, did what all good ball players do when their shots are not falling — she got the ball to the open man. Huddleston notched seven assists for the night as she endeavored to persevere.
Guest hit another bucket along with Duvall. Ballard swished one from the elbow and the Lady Rebels began to right the ship.
The final two minutes were everything high school basketball should be. The crowd was on their feet cheering, the coaches were yelling and pointing, the players were giving it their all. Rivercrest jumped in a full court press which very quickly turned the tide. Duvall grabbed a steal and was fouled. Ballard snatched another steal under her own goal and was fouled. She made one of two free throws and tied the game.
Duvall swiped the rebound off the free throw and Huddleston quickly deposited the ball for the go ahead points.
Leading 27-25, the Lady Rebels picked up steam. Maud went hard to their end with scoring on their mind; however, Kelley was waiting and drew the charge. The Lady Cards were forced to foul and unfortunately for them, they put Kelley on the line who sank both shots. Maud’s Brynn Sulty was fouled down low and hit one of her free throws but Rivercrest got the ball back with 5 seconds left and held on for the win!
Duvall led the Lady Rebels with eight points and six rebounds. Kelley added five points and eight rebounds. Ballard tallied five points and Case and Guest both contributed four points each. Huddleston scored three and had eight rebounds and seven assists.
Rivercrest will face Alba-Golden next week in the bi-district round.
