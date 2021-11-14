On the softball field, Presley Limbaugh is a player who commands your attention, whether it be with her powerful bat or her stellar glove in the outfield. And among those whose attention she caught is the coaching staff of the Kansas Jayhawks, where Limbaugh will now officially be playing once her high school career wraps up.
Growing up in an athletic, sports-oriented family, Limbaugh said it was just the natural course of events when she began playing softball, taking after an aunt who played the game for several years, along with several other sports at a young age.
And though softball was just one of many sports Limbaugh has taken part in over the years, she said it holds a special place in her heart above all the rest.
“(Softball) is definitely my favorite,” she said. “For one thing, it’s the one I’m best at. But it’s also just the one I like the most, how it’s played — I can’t really explain it.”
Limbaugh found she had a natural knack for the game, but rather than just rely on her natural abilities, improved her game even further with tireless work behind the scenes. Needless to say, it paid off.
Though she initially began playing softball as simply a hobby, it wasn’t long at all before it had grown into a passion. Soon, she was spending countless hours working on her game, and joining a travel team allowed her to hone her game further against similarly-minded softball players.
“I started playing club ball when I was nine,” Limbaugh said. “I took a little break around the time I turned 15, but it didn’t take me long to come back.”
Playing softball for a handful of travel teams over the years afforded her the opportunity to travel across the country, testing herself against some of the best amateur softball athletes in the nation. And just as important, she said, was the relationships she formed with her teammates.
By the time she arrived at Cooper High School, she was well ahead of the curve, and as she continued to further work on her game, she only got better from there.
“She’s one of the most hardworking kids I’ve ever met,” Cooper head coach Ashleigh Hinshaw said. “She’s put in the time to get where she is today. And she knows she’s good. But it isn’t cockiness, it’s just a confidence in everything she does that makes her so great on the field and allows her to impose her will.”
At the plate, Limbaugh possesses the ability to hit for both extreme power and average, as she belted nine home runs last season while astonishingly batting above .800.
Hitting is far from the only area where she shines, however. With the speed to turn a single into a double and a double into triple, her quickness is second to none; and her strong arm and sharp reflexes make her a stellar defensive player no matter where she’s positioned in the field.
When it came time to choose where to continue her athletic career, Limbaugh said she was immediately impressed with the coaching staff at Kansas, and in particular with head coach Jennifer McFalls.
Limbaugh said it’s not lost on her what it means to be headed to a Power Five school, especially when hailing from a community as small as Cooper.
“It means a lot to me,” she said with a smile. “I’ve got a lot of people behind me, supporting me, and I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”
Looking back on her time at Cooper, Limbaugh said she’s going to miss all her teammates and the bonds they’ve formed. However, she still has one year of high school before she departs for Lawrence, Kansas, and she plans to make the most of it.
“I want to go to state this year,” she said matter-of-factly. “It’s my last season and I know we can do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.