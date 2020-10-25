Heading into Friday’s game against Redwater, the Prairiland Patriots were still looking for their first district win of the season. They got it in thrilling fashion, 31-28 over the Dragons, thanks to an incredibly efficient offensive attack.
The offense didn’t need any time to get their bearings, either. On the very first drive of the game, the Patriots marched down the field with a balanced attack, turning to dual-threat quarterback Brooks Morrison and running back Gavin Watts for its yardage, wearing down an outmatched Redwater defense.
The drive was capped off by a 23-yard pass from Morrison to freshman Kardadrian Coulter into the back corner of the end zone. Kicker Tyler Maull was true on the point after and Prairiland took an early 7-0 lead.
The Dragons responded in kind, marching the ball downfield with a potent running game, and knotted the score at 7.
The first two drives, which ate up most of the first quarter, became indicative of the entire game. While the Patriot defense did come up with a number of key stops when needed the most, the game primarily consisted of the two offenses duking it out.
Both teams moved the ball well throughout the second quarter, but invariably the runs would sputter out just before reaching scoring territory.
“We were seeing open holes, and when we saw them we just busted through them,” Harrison said. “A lot of that has to do with the job our O-line did tonight, so credit goes to them too.”
Then, the half ended on an improbable flurry of scoring. After again marching downfield, Redwater capped its drive off with another touchdown pass from about 15 yards out that put the Dragons up 14-7 with only 15 seconds left in the quarter. It looked like Prairiland was surely going to go into halftime in a deficit.
Senior running back Jeremiah Harrison, however, had other plans. On the ensuing kickoff, he ducked and dodged, weaving his way through the Redwater would-be tacklers, and broke free for a 60-yard touchdown on the kick return. Maull nailed the clutch field goal and Prairiland ended the half all tied up.
“I just saw a big old hole and took it,” Harrison said. “I knew I wanted to get those points back before half.”
“Jeremiah is a heck of a player,” head coach Heath Blalock said. “He’s a tremendous player, and he’s finally healthy. He’s been banged up for a lot of the season, and it’s good to have him out here and playing well.”
The second half started much the same as the first, with the two offenses having their way. Redwater scored first after getting the ball to start the half. But Prairiland responded in kind. Harrison and Watts helped the Patriots get within striking distance before Morrison connected on another touchdown pass, this time with Harrison, from roughly 40 yards out.
“We ran it very, very well tonight” head coach Heath Blalock said. “We got the toss going and Jeremiah was big for us, and Brooks did a good job passing the ball. It was good to see them execute like this.”
After the touchdown, the Redwater kick returner bobbled the ensuing kickoff, and a legion of Prairiland defenders swarmed on him. As he was hit by a slew of Patriots, the ball came loose and the Pats recovered the fumble at the goal line.
Needing less than 10 yards to score another touchdown, the Dragons’ defense stood tall and prevented Prairiland from a touchdown. The Patriots still scored, however, thanks to a field goal by Maull to give them back the lead, 24-21.
Harrison didn’t just impact the game offensively, but defensively too. Towards the end of the third quarter, with Redwater making its way towards midfield, Harrison came up with a stellar leaping interception that gave Prairiland the ball back.
The third quarter ended with Prairiland marching its way down the field. Facing a second down with only a couple yards to go, Watts drew ooh’s and ah’s from the Patriot fans in attendance when he put his head down and bowled over a slew of defenders before finally being brought down.
When the drive brought them to just outside the red zone, Morrison handed the ball off to Coulter, who scampered down the far sideline and found the end zone as he avoided a number of defenders. The extra point again sailed through the uprights, and Prairiland went up by 10, the first time all game that either team led by more than a single possession.
“It was a really good game, really close, and I think that makes it all the better,” Morrison said.
With time running low, Redwater would go down without a fight. With just a few minutes left on the clock, they put together a fast march downfield and managed to score a touchdown with just under a minute remaining, and closed the gap to just three points.
However, the attempted onside kick that would’ve kept them in the game didn’t pan out, and Prairiland was able to run out the remainder of the clock for the win.
Morrison led the offense in the win, finishing with a team-high 91 rushing yards to go with two passing touchdowns. Harrison had 60 rushing yards, 37 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Watts ran the ball exceptionally well too, finishing with 46 yards on the ground. And Coulter made a significant contribution too, with 31 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards to go with a touchdown.
Defensively, Lane Commessor finished with a team-high 12 tackles. Chayton Shelton had 11, Lincoln Smith had seven and Harrison and Brylee Galloway each had six.
It was the first win of district play for the Patriots, and it was made all the sweeter by the fact that it was senior night.
“This is huge,” Morrison, a junior, said. “I’m glad we could get those guys a win in their last home game. And it was also huge for the younger guys too. There are some guys who this is their first district win. It’s a great feeling.”
