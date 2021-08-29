Detroit head football coach Cayle Beard made sure his first game leading the Eagles was a memorable one, as the team kicked off their 2021 campaign with a strong outing, defeating Trenton 28-14.
Leading the charge for the Eagles was do-it-all junior Cloedus Scales, who accounted for 387 total yards and five touchdowns.
Picking up yards in literally every possible way, Scales put himself in rare company by racking up passing yards and receiving yards, the latter of which included a receiving touchdown courtesy of freshman teammate Dillin Exum.
“Cloedus is a very versatile player, so he played all over the field,” Beard said. “We used him wherever we thought he could take advantage of matchups and do the most damage.”
Most of the dual-threat’s yards came on the ground, where he found 221 of his yards. He also connected with teammates Canyon Brown and Blaine Farmer on a pair of passes.
The game started with a bang, as Trenton fumbled the opening kickoff, immediately giving the Eagles possession to start the game. Just a few plays later, the Eagles had found the endzone.
That opened the floodgates, as the Eagles would go on to score on three of their next four drives and ultimately take a 32-0 lead into halftime.
Cloedus Scales didn’t shoulder the entire load by any means, though, Beard added. Older brother Claude Scales served as another force in the backfield, rushing for 91 yards.
“There was one play in the fourth quarter where we were backed up against our own goal line, and he found a hole and had a great 25-yard run,” Beard said. “That was a really critical moment because the game was still hanging in the balance at that point, and Claude’s run really deflated (Trenton).”
And just as Cloedus Scales was instrumental to the team’s offense, Claude Scales was hugely important to the team’s defense.
The senior linebacker finished with 17 total tackles, including a sack and 4.5 tackles for a loss. He forced a fumble and came up with two fumble recoveries. And he made an impact dropping back in coverage, as he also came away with an interception.
“Claude came up really big defensively,” Beard said. “He was disruptive, he was getting hard hits. He really played well.”
Beard also praised the job done by the offensive and defensive linemen, giving protection to the playmakers on offense and clogging up lanes on the defensive side of the ball.
“Those guys played great,” he said. “They were giving up a lot of size to Trenton, and they played every down, you know — offense, defense and special teams. But they really did a good job and stepped up.”
Jayden Shelby had 10 tackles on the line, including one for a loss, and Ke’Aurian Jackson finished with four to lead the corps of linemen.
Beard said he’s confident the win is a sign of greater things to come, as the win marks Detroit’s first season-opening win in just under a decade, and is the team’s first victory over Trenton in six or seven years.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these kids,” Beard said. “It’s not easy to jump into a new system with a new coach — I didn’t even meet a lot of these guys until right at the end of summer. But they’ve completely bought in, they work hard, they understand the game, and they want to get better. I’m definitely encouraged.”
