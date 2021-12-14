The Cooper Dogette basketball team cruised through the North Hopkins Tournament this past weekend, not dropping a single game in the process.
Offensively the team was explosive, scoring more than 60 points in every game and playing strong defense as well.
The Dogettes sealed the tournament with a dominating 71-48 win over Bells, with 33 of their points coming in a blistering fourth quarter.
“That was something else,” head coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “I’ve never seen us play that well in the three years I’ve been here.”
The high-scoring quarter was the result of swarming defense, as they forced Bells to cough up the ball and turned those turnovers into transition baskets. Presley Limbaugh, Caylee Conley and Chani Sonntag led the team’s up-tempo offensive attack, With Conley scoring a game-high 22 points and nabbing 10 steals.
“Caylee was playing at such a high level, using her quickness to get up and down the court and fly all over the place,” Hollenshead said. “And if it wasn’t her, it was Chani. She also got a ton of layups, and did a really nice job finishing through contact.”
Sonntag finished the game with 16 points, and Limbaugh joined the pair in double figures with 11. Limbaugh made impacts in other ways, however, including acting as her team’s facilitator.
“A lot of those fast break baskets that Caylee and Chani were getting were because of outlet passes from Presley,” Hollenshead said.
But the team was also on fire when operating out of the half-court, with Kenzlee Randle and Faith McGuire each knocking down shots.
Randle finished the championship game with 10 points and McGuire added seven. Madison Murray added three points and Heidi Wood had a pair.
The team kicked the tournament run off with a 61-15 win over Bonham, and then the next two wins both came over Community, winning 72-11 and 72-7.
“Against Whitewright (in the game leading up to the tournament), we played pretty rough, so this was good for building their confidence back up, I think,” Hollenshead said. “Offensively we were strong and executed well, and defensively we weren’t allowing much.
In the second win over Community, which came on Saturday, Limbaugh scored 17 and Conley scored 14 in a balanced team effort.
The duo of Conley and Limbaugh would also go on to be named Co-MVPs of the tournament, with Sonntag being named to the All-Tournament team.
With district play right around the corner, Hollenshead said he likes what he’s seeing from his team.
“I think we’re well-prepared for district,” he said. “Obviously we can’t get complacent and we’ve got to continue to work hard and get better each day, but we’re playing at a high level right now and I think we should be in the hunt for a district title this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.