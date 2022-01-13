Peyton Holland scored 24 points and Emma Garner added 21, and the Chisum Lady Mustangs downed a pesky Lone Oak Lady Buffaloes team that refused to go away on Tuesday, ultimately winning 63-56.
The game started shakily for the Lady Mustangs. Missed layups and open shots, as well as an uncharacteristic number of turnovers early on, plagued the team in the opening period.
Helping keep the game close was Garner, who scored five first-quarter points, and added some stellar post defense to help her team hold a three-point lead by the period’s end.
Garner kept that high level of play going in the second, where she scored in a variety of ways, including strong moves in the paint and a runner after leaping for an offensive rebound.
“That’s the Emma I want to see every game,” Chisum head coach Will Smith said after the game. “Sometimes she isn’t as aggressive as I’d like her to be, but she has the ability to take games over with her versatility, and she definitely showed that today.”
“We really needed this win, and I haven’t been shooting well lately,” Garner added. “I just really wanted to find a way to help my team.”
Garner was far from the only player to make an impact. After a rough start that saw her uncharacteristically rim out a number of layups, Holland caught fire in the second half, ultimately leading her team in scoring.
And Harmony Marsh turned in yet another in a long string of defensive gems, finishing off a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and an astounding 14 blocks.
“This was a good win,” Smith said. “This was a good team, They got after it defensively but we were able to respond and adjust.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.