Prairiland Patriots Blake Lewis and Caleb Jameson have just about spent their entire lives playing baseball alongside one another, first teaming up in tee ball and remaining teammates ever since. Now, the duo will remain teammates after graduating high school, as each recently committed to play for PJC.
“I’ve been playing baseball ever since I can remember,” Lewis said. “At a really young age, I can remember throwing the ball with my dad and grandpa. I kind of naturally fell in love with it from seeing it on TV, and once I started playing, I just wanted to always be the best on the field.”
Lewis’ dedication to the game was second to none, as he said that even at a young age, he’d work on hitting for at least three hours a day, seven days a week.
That same dedication was also found in Jameson, who matched the intensity of his friend and longtime teammate.
“It didn’t take long for me to fall in love with the whole game,” he said. “It’s just such a great game. Right away I knew this was what I wanted to do at a high level.”
As the two players grew up, eventually joining Prairiland’s baseball team, Lewis blossomed into one of the area’s best infielders, and Jameson into one of the best pitchers in the Red River Valley.
“As soon as I got to the stage where we were pitching, I wanted to pitch,” Jameson said with a chuckle. “I started pitching lessons really early on. I like it because you’re really the commander of the field. You control the pace and the game, and everything runs through you.”
Today, Jameson said, his main pitches are his fastball, curveball and changeup.
“The fastball is the main pitch, and you’ve got to be able to hit your spots with it,” Jameson said. “The curveball is off and on, but when it’s working, it’s really good. And the changeup has developed as I use it more and more.”
“Caleb loves to work on his game,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said. “I’ll be at the field at weird hours to mow or whatnot, and there’s a good chance I’ll see him there working. And Blake is the same way.”
Lewis and Jameson were indispensable parts of the Patriots advancing to the area round of the playoffs, Peacock added.
With Jameson on the mound, the coach said, the team knew they’d be put in a good position to win, as their ace finished the season with a miniscule ERA below 1.00.
As for Lewis, the infielder played a role offensively and defensively in helping his team finish third in a very competitive district.
“Blake was a steady offensive force for us all year long,” the head coach said. “He always seemed to find a way to get on base.”
And Lewis’ impact at the plate is far from the only way he helped the team. As versatile as they come, Lewis could play nearly any infield position including pitcher, and did just that for his team.
“We just plug him wherever we needed him and he’d play at a high level; shortstop, second, third, it didn’t matter,” Peacock said. “He even caught a game for us without any reps beforehand when (regular catcher Brooks Morrison) went down.”
Though the two ball players have set their sights on the collegiate game, both still have time left as Patriots, and are looking to help Prairiland reach new heights. For Jameson, 2022 will be his senior campaign, while Lewis still has two years of high school left.
“I think with the talent we have coming back, we should be able to compete for a district championship and maybe get even further in the playoffs,” Jameson said.
“Coach Peacock has really changed the culture of the baseball program at Prairiland, and I think we’re just going to continue getting better,” Lewis added.
When looking at where they wanted to play after high school, Lewis said it was an easy choice.
“I’ve wanted to play for PJC for a long time, because I think it’s a really good program and it’s close to home,” he said. “When I got the offer, I was so happy.
“And it came right after a series where I didn’t really play very well, so it definitely cheered me up,” he added with a laugh.
Looking ahead to the future, each is ready to prove they have what it takes to succeed at the next level.
“I’m just looking forward to the overall talent and competition,” Jameson said. “Everyone at the college level was ‘the guy’ at high school, so I’m just excited to play against even tougher opponents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.