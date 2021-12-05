Everything was working for the Chisum Lady Mustangs on Friday afternoon at the Prairiland basketball tournament, as some solid offensive execution and stifling defense ultimately resulted in a 61-32 victory over the DeKalb Lady Bears.
While the team played well on both sides of the ball, however, it was the defense that truly shined for Chisum, as the Lady Bears did not score more than 10 points in any quarter.
The team was able to establish itself early, as quick points from Peyton Holland and Emma Garner, including a corner 3-pointer by Garner off of excellent ball movement, set an early tone.
The Lady Mustangs built up a six point lead by the end of the first quarter, but within just minutes of the second quarter starting, that lead had ballooned up to more than 15, when a long 2-pointer by Garner put Chisum up 31-14.
Brooklyn Atnip made a stellar contribution in the quarter as well, slashing her way to the rim and finishing in traffic for several nice buckets.
Holland was terrific, and pushed the lead up to 20 for the first time when a steal and fast break layup about two minutes into the third quarter put her team up 37-17. Holland would go on to finish the game with 21 points. Atnip and Garner joined her in double figures, as they scored 14 and 13 points, respectively. Harmony Marsh scored eight points and Ava Lamb added five.
