The Detroit Lady Eagles faced off against Trinity Christian Academy’s volleyball team for the second time in this preseason on Tuesday. However, the most recent meeting was not quite as dramatic as the first, with Detroit winning 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16.
“I thought we played really well,” Detroit coach Jeff Allensworth said. “(TCA is) a scrappy team and we had a player out, but we played with a ‘next guy up’ mentality and competed.”
The Lady Eagles were able to utilize a strong defensive effort and excellent passing to form a wall that TCA struggled to score against.
"There was this one play where the ball was headed out of bounds, and I almost caught it," Allensworth said. "But Madison Gaddis laid out and made a great dive, and then got right back up and got back into the play."
The Lady Eagles were led by Ayanna Smith and Clara Carpenter, who combined for 30 kills.
