The Cooper Bulldogs got their season underway on Friday with a game against the Grand Saline Indians at home. And though it wasn’t the cleanest performance, the Bulldogs did more than enough to come out with the 32-18 victory.

The Indians got the ball first, thanks to the ’Dogs deferring to the second half. The plan ultimately worked perfectly, as Grand Saline was incapable of moving the ball, Cooper’s defense forcing a quick three-and-out.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

