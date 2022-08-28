The Cooper Bulldogs got their season underway on Friday with a game against the Grand Saline Indians at home. And though it wasn’t the cleanest performance, the Bulldogs did more than enough to come out with the 32-18 victory.
The Indians got the ball first, thanks to the ’Dogs deferring to the second half. The plan ultimately worked perfectly, as Grand Saline was incapable of moving the ball, Cooper’s defense forcing a quick three-and-out.
On Cooper’s part, they didn’t waste any time once they got the ball. The team marched methodically downfield until junior Canon Ingram took the handoff on a sweep play towards the sideline, turned on the jets, and bolted past several would-be tacklers for a 40-yard touchdown run.
Canon would add another touchdown before the quarter was over, that one coming on a jet sweep.
By the time the game was over, Ingram had racked up 198 rushing yards and three touchdowns, as he added another crucial one later in the second half.
“Canon is a big-time player, and he had one of those games last night,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “He can do a lot of great things when he’s got the ball in his hands.”
Running back Markell Smith added a score for Cooper that helped them stay one step ahead of the Indians.
Smith would finished the game with 79 rushing yards on eight carries.
Defensively, the Bulldogs also left their mark. Keywine Denson cut a Grand Saline drive short and swung the momentum back in his team’s favor when he stripped the ball from an Indian running back’s hands in the third quarter, ultimately setting up Ingram’s third touchdown.
Older brother Colin Ingram also turned in a big game. In addition to running the ball for 106 yards on just 10 carries, the senior quarterback and defensive end also picked off a Grand Saline pass, running it back to the 30 yard line.
“That was a really great interception and return,” Castorena said. “Unfortunately, we then turned it right back over just a couple plays later. … Those are the sort of mistakes we’ve got to clean up.”
Then, in the waning minutes of the game, Seth Goodson sealed the win for Cooper with a touchdown from close range.
“Grand Saline had just scored again and made it a one-score game,” Castorena said. “That drive was huge. They marched down the field and Seth was really the one who iced it for us.”
And though Red Finney-Mapps didn’t have as many yards as some of his counterparts in the backfield, Castorena had glowing remarks about the running back.
“He had some really good runs,” the head coach said. “There were lots of times where we really needed to pick up a first down, and he delivered for us.”
Castorena said there’s plenty that needs to be worked on and polished as the team looks to continue its run of dominance and win its third straight district championship. Still, he added, his team showed grit in finding ways to make plays when they were needed the most.
“It wasn’t the prettiest win, but we put together drives and found ways to punch it in,”Castorena said. “They showed a lot of heart.”
With the win, the Bulldogs have now won 17 straight regular season games, dating back to 2020.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
